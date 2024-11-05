Ensemble Stage 2024 Holiday Show is Back On Track; Seven Shows Starting December 1

Thanks to the amazing work of countless volunteers, local and out-of-town contractors, many local businesses and non-profits, along with the superior planning and relief response of our town administration, it looks like the entire town of Banner Elk will be back up and running at full speed in record time. So, thanks to all those people and businesses, Ensemble Stage WILL be presenting its 2024 Holiday Musical Variety Show.

Don’t miss the holiday show that has become a must see in the NC High-Country. It’s a fast-paced homage to the television holiday musical variety shows of the 60’s and 70’s complete with all or parts of nearly forty songs, lots of choreography and costume changes. All tightly wrapped in one hour – ten minutes of holiday joy.

Performances in the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School, 185 azalea circle.

For more info or to reserve your seats call Ensemble Stage at 828-414-1844 or go to ensemblestage.com

*PLEASE NOTE: We may be out of the office when you call. Please be sure and leave a message . Then we will return your call as soon as we can.

SHOW TICKETS $25.00* Adult/ Senior(plus NC sales tax)$12.00* Kids <16 (plus NC sales tax)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

