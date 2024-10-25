EDITORIAL: App State only cares about App State. It is too soon for students to return to the classroom.

Written by: Sam Garrett

On October 9, 2024, the Interim Chancellor at Appalachian State University distributed a message which began, “Please find a joint news release shared on behalf of App State, the Town of Boone, Watauga County and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.” The release announced that the university would resume on-campus, in-person classes on October 16, 2024. That decision, according to the university’s own reports, invited well over 6,000 students back to Boone.

Since most of the entities listed by App State as parties in the decision are too overwhelmed with post-Helene recovery efforts or are unable or unwilling to go on-record, it is suspect that this was truly a unified message and decision. This is another example of App State making decisions in its own best interest and many in leadership in our community snapping its collective heels together and saying, “Sir, yes sir.”

When individuals, businesses or government agencies make poor decisions, it is wise to take a step back and question their motivation and their perspective that causes them to make such detrimental decisions.

Motivation

According to its website, App State’s motivation is an aspiration “to strengthen its role as a leading public institution in the Southeast. We commit to empowering learners …” and so on. They want to strengthen their role as a leading public institution. Universities strengthen their roles by growing student population, faculty credentials, the budget and academic accolades from other institutions. The throughline is growth. Closing for the semester or having students’ complete coursework from home does not help them sell enrollment to the next incoming class. Empty classrooms would make for an awkward preview day for the next potential group of checkbooks (a.k.a. parents). The only question it seems App State asks itself year after year is, “How does ____ affect enrollment?” It makes a powerful impression with future payors to demonstrate that following an unprecedented weather event, the university survived, is reopened and ready to educate future leaders. The unfortunate reality is App State cares more about its enrollment of future classes more than current students’ ability to receive a quality education during this less than optimal period.

The Boone Chamber of Commerce is motivated to support and encourage its member businesses. I understand why the Chamber would endorse bringing students back to campus. Returning students will boost some revenue streams, which will help many Chamber members. The consideration of business revenue is one of many factors that should enter the decision making process to bring thousands of 17-24-year-old students back to campus. The Chamber’s motivation is clear and appropriate.

The Boone Town Council and Watauga County Board of County Commissioners’ motivations are not apparent. It is unclear if they discussed the topic officially or if a select few individuals participated in a conversation that allowed the University to appear to have a unified voice in the announcement to the community. The fact that eight of the ten town council members and county commissioners are too busy or unmotivated to comment on App States decision shows how consuming the recovery efforts are or simply shows fear of saying anything that may not encourage a smile from the university. I am sure once this hits social media, some of them will respond with their overwhelming endorsement of the university’s poor decision.

World view

App State’s world view as it relates to the High Country seems to be that the university is the center of the universe, and everything revolves around them. Truthfully, they are close to correct. In Boone, the university controls much of the energy and a large portion of the economy and, because of its size and influence over faculty, staff and student populations, makes a significant impact on the culture. It is hard to believe and difficult to find documentation that any elected body has ever stood up to App State. Perhaps that is because they believe what is good for App State is good for the High Country. Until any government body, business group or a large group of individuals holds the university accountable for selfish behavior, the universities “center of the universe” world view will continue.

So, why is this decision such a big deal? The decision was not in the best interest of the High Country or the student population for three primary reasons: access, strain on resources and impact on students’ educational experiences.

Access

The primary access routes for disaster recovery repair teams and equipment are NC Highway 321 from Lenoir, NC Highway 421 from Winston-Salem and down NC Highway 105. Additional congestion at the intersection of 105 and Blowing Rock Road is not ideal and is currently being discouraged by the NC Department of Transportation. The NC DOT continued to encourage only essential travel in our region on October 16, 2024. By requiring students to return on October 16, 2024, App State made a conscious decision to hinder repair teams and resources from reaching Vilas, Valle Crucis, Avery County, Mitchell County and other affected areas.

Strain on Food and Supplies

When people lose their property to flooding, flood insurance was not on their radar and the financial opportunities from FEMA cap out at just over $42,500, many are probably not going out to eat. Instead, the search is on for inexpensive food and supplies. Walmart is shut down for months, so discount stores like Dollar General become a lifeline for permanent residents as well as the influx of 6,000 additional students. App State made a conscious decision to hinder access to inexpensive food and supplies to those most affected by Hurricane Helene.

Educational Experience

Many students do not have homes, transportation, electricity and internet access following Hurricane Helene. I spoke to Lana Natusch, a science major at App State.

“I live in Vilas. It is very different than Boone,” said Natusch. “I am a biology major. All my classes are in Rankin Hall. It was hit the worst, so we have a lot of our classes online. I got power back but won’t have internet until, who knows. How can we do work online with no internet?”

The challenges extend beyond the internet connection.

“My car was totaled [during the storm]. Insurance will only provide me with a rental car until October 25,” said Natusch. “There is no guarantee I can find a car with the money I will get from insurance. I am not sure when I will get the money from insurance. How will I go to class without a car?”

App State has an emergency fund for students.

“They can give out up to $1,000 depending on the circumstances,” said Natusch. “I was awarded $600.”

I suspect even if she received the full $1,000, Lana would not be able to get her internet reconnected sooner or buy a car for that amount.

Lana is not alone as she wonders how she will make things work this semester. Her observation that Vilas is very different than Boone is an understatement. Downtown Boone experienced storm-related damage and inconveniences while communities just a few miles outside town limits were devastated by loss of lives, homes, businesses and lists of missing people that would turn your emotions inside out.

App State had other choices, such as offering a pass-fail semester and remote learning. Why not give students some options? Perhaps it is easier to sell the class of 2029 on a fully operational university. Peter Hass, the App State board and administration has one priority, become a leading institution…

Unified?

The decision to bring App State students back to the area was less than unified.

“As an elected official, I was not consulted about this decision,” said Watauga County Commissioner Braxton Eggers. “Our infrastructure cannot support the added pressures right now.”

Eggers cited the widespread destruction throughout the region.

“Many in our community lost their homes. Others are surrounded by broken roads and missing bridges,” said Eggers. “In addition, some App State students are also displaced. I am aware of the need to return to a new normal and am cognizant of the economic impact this [storm] has had on local businesses. However, I cannot support the return of all App State students at this time. I believe that more discussion with local leaders is prudent while we all work together to restore Watauga County.”

Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Turnbow conveyed a different perspective.

“The Chancellor and her team met with town and county representatives to discuss university operations and the remainder of the semester,” said Turnbow. “The county provided a realistic situation update for the university to have the best information available to make their decision regarding operations and the return of students. The university knows its student population better than anyone else and they have the final authority on these matters. I would defer to them regarding your other questions and the university’s perception of their liability.” A great example of people in leadership giving control and unwavering support to App State doing whatever is in their best interested.

His statement was emailed to me by Watauga County Manager, Deron Geouque. With the statement, “Sam please see Chairman Turnbow’s response below. He was without power and asked that I provide the below to you.” This begs the question, Is the County Manager available to be the errand boy for all the App State students who are without power and need someone to email their assignments and correspondence to faculty and staff? If you are an App State student and need to communicate with your professor, I suggest calling the Watauga County Manager and letting him send your messages to your professor. His office number is 828-265-8000. If the Board Chair of our County Commissioners does not have the ability to send an email, why should App State students be expected to?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

