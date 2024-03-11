ECRS Makes Donation to AppHealthCare’s Mother-Baby Home Visiting Program

“Mother, Dr. Molly Benedum, with children Albert and Frances Waters shares a home visit with Natasha Fuller, Nurse and Program Manager of the Mother-Baby Home Visiting program”

ECRS, a local transaction and retail solutions business, has made a donation to AppHealthCare’s Mother-Baby Home Visiting program. The $5,000 donation will be given to the F.A.R.M. Cafe to support the purchase of meals for families participating in the Mother-Baby program in Watauga, Ashe and Avery Counties.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back to a program that gave me a lot of support when I had my son in December of last year.” said Caroline Catoe, ECRS President. “No matter your circumstances, every mother needs a village around her when she has a baby. Having an experienced nurse come to my home, provide me with tips and a warm meal, and check on my health and my baby’s was so beneficial. I only wish this program had existed when I first became a mother several years ago.”

“We are so thankful for ECRS and their generous donation which recognizes their commitment to support families in our community. This donation will fund approximately 360 meals that each family receives as participants of the program,” stated Natasha Fuller, Mother-Baby Home Visiting Program Manager.

The Mother-Baby Home Visiting program provides support for families at 3 weeks postpartum or at any point within the first 3 months after delivery. A nurse visits the family at their home to provide support and care for the whole family. This visit includes a basic clinical check-up for the baby and mother, information and tips on feeding, bath time, safe sleep, screenings for postpartum anxiety and depression and more. If families need additional resources, the Mother-Baby staff can connect them to other agencies, organizations and information based on their unique needs. The program also provides a meal for the family and a gift bag which includes diapers, wipes, sleep sacks and books. The Mother-Baby Home Visiting program is offered at no cost to participating families.

“F.A.R.M. Cafe strongly supports the Mother-Baby program and the care they provide to individuals and families with newborns. We are grateful to partner in providing ready-to-eat meals and are especially appreciative to ECRS for sponsoring this incredible community initiative.” Elena Dalton, Executive Director of F.A.R.M. Cafe.

“I am thrilled to be provided the chance to utilize such an amazing program when I have my fourth baby next month!” said Bree Vick, ECRS Human Resources Manager. “It is so refreshing to learn about the numerous resources through the Mother-Baby Home Visiting program that will be available to me and my family. ECRS is dedicated to helping support and give back to our community, and we are honored to partner with AppHealthCare on this program.”

“The arrival of a newborn can often be a challenging and stressful time so being able to provide a healthy and comforting meal is a small gesture that can mean so much more. We appreciate the support of ECRS and FARM Cafe and the many partnerships who are committed to prioritizing a healthy and thriving community,” continued Natasha.

About the Mother-Baby Home Visiting Program

AppHealthCare offers the Mother-Baby Home Visiting program to provide support for families of newborns within the comfort of their own home. The program is coordinated by highly-skilled and compassionate nurses and staff who come alongside families and provide support and resources based on the family’s unique needs. This support is available to all families of newborns in Ashe, Watauga and Avery Counties.

For questions or more information about the Mother-Baby Home Visiting program, visit AppHealthCare’s website, email motherbaby@apphealth.com, or call (828) 264-4995 ext. 2229 (BABY).

About ECRS

ECRS is a US-based, Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. ECRS future-proofs local and regional retailers to win in today’s market while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. ECRS’ revolutionary CATAPULT® POS system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic. Unified Transaction Logic™ empowers retailers to prosper by providing actionable business intelligence across their enterprise. Unifying hardware, software, and services, ECRS offers friction-free, cost-saving solutions that increase customer engagement while transforming the consumer experience.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health-related data, please call AppHealthCare at – Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

