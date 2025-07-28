Eclectic Folk Meets American Roots at the Jones House August 1Free Summer Concert with Noan Partly and Lazybirds

Thursday, August 1, 2025 | 5:30 PM | Jones House Lawn

BOONE, NC – The Jones House Summer Concert Series continues on Thursday, August 1, with an evening of rich musical tradition and thoughtful songwriting, featuring Noan Partly and Lazybirds. Music kicks off at 5:30 PM on the Jones House lawn in downtown Boone.

Opening the show is Noan Partly, a self-taught, Oklahoma-born singer-songwriter now based in Boone. With her dexterous fingerpicking on guitar and banjo, Noan delivers soul-stirring performances that blend jazzy indie-folk sensibilities with emotionally resonant lyrics and grooves. Her songs invite listeners to explore vulnerability and the deeper questions of being human. Noan is currently pursuing certification in music therapy at Appalachian State University and will release her second full-length album, Must Have Season, this summer.

Headlining the evening is Lazybirds, a classic American roots band hailing from the mountains of North Carolina. Known for their infectious rhythms and deep reverence for traditional sounds, the Lazybirds have long been a regional favorite. Their music ranges from early string band tunes and blues to jazz, ragtime, and classic-sounding originals—held together by strong roots and a feel-good spirit. As the late Doc Watson once said, “Lazybirds play a good variety of blues, jazz, and that good old ragtime sound… you will hear the flavor of that in anything they play.”

“This concert is a perfect pairing of introspective songwriting and toe-tapping roots music,” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “We’re proud to showcase local and regional talent that represents the diversity and depth of Appalachian music.”

The Jones House Summer Concerts are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic fare. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for adults 21 and over, but open containers must stay within Jones House property boundaries.

Free parking is available in downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM.

The 2025 Summer Concert Series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

For more details, visit www.joneshouse.org or follow the Jones House on Facebook and Instagram.