Dr. Harry Davis To Be Honored with Respect Your Elder Award at Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards

As part of the 9th annual 4 Under 40 Awards, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize Dr. Harry M. Davis with its Respect Your Elder Award. This is one of five awards that will be presented during the ceremony, which will be held Wednesday, March 26th, from 5:30-7:30PM, at the historic Appalachian Theatre in Downtown Boone. This annual showcase is made possible thanks to the sponsorship support of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate.

Dr. Davis is a distinguished leader in banking and economics, serving as Professor of Banking and Economist for the North Carolina Bankers Association. He has held the role of Professor of Finance and former Chair of the Department of Finance at Appalachian State University, where he has shaped the field of finance and mentored future industry leaders. His quarterly economic forecasts are widely respected and regularly featured in prominent media outlets, making him a trusted voice on banking and economic issues across the nation.

Dr. Harry M. Davis

As the Dean of the prestigious North Carolina School of Banking, Dr. Davis continues to influence the next generation of banking professionals. His expertise extends to his role as an instructor at Director’s College and his contributions to financial education in both North Carolina and South Carolina. He was instrumental in recruiting the NC School of Banking summer class session to Boone in 2024.

A revered consultant and advisor, Dr. Davis has played a vital role in the establishment of numerous banks and continues to serve on the Board of Directors for LifeStore Bank, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to enhancing the banking sector. He is a current member and past Chair of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Dr. Davis has served on numerous community non-profit boards during his time in the High Country.

“The opportunity to educate and mentor aspiring members of the banking profession is something that means a great deal to me,” said Dr. Davis. “I have dedicated my career to helping young people find their paths in this industry, while also working to provide guidance to banks and their leaders as I am able. I’ve been fortunate to work with some inspired and capable people over the years, many of whom have gone on to have great careers. It makes me proud to see their continued accomplishments and successes. Many of these folks will have the opportunity to come to Boone for the North Carolina School of Banking, which I’m proud to have helped bring here. Being recognized with this award means I must have made a connection or two along the way, and that is what being an educator is all about.”

“It’s amazing to see how former students and colleagues of Dr. Davis light up when his name is mentioned,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Not only has he been a thought leader in the banking industry and a trusted economist within our region, but he has also impacted

thousands of students during his time as a professor, which may be his greatest accomplishment. The number of his former students that have risen to positions of influence within the industry is remarkable, and they are quick to point out the support he provided as a foundational moment in their careers. The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has been extremely fortunate to have Dr. Davis serve our organization for so many years. He is often the voice of reason and calm when we talk about our fluctuating economy. His sense of humor brings welcome levity to complex conversations. We join the host of others in recognizing Dr. Davis for his accomplishments and look forward to our continued work with him in the future.”

A limited number of award sponsorships are available for this year’s 4 Under 40 Awards. If you have additional questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or

email david@boonechamber.com.

