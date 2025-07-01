Dr. Christine Ogilvie Hendren Appointed Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation at App State

Dr. Christine Ogilvie Hendren has been appointed vice chancellor of research and innovation at Appalachian State University, announced Chancellor Heather Norris on Friday, June 27. The appointment is effective July 1.

Dr. Christine Ogilvie Hendren has been appointed vice chancellor of research and innovation at Appalachian State University, effective July 1. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“As we embrace the many opportunities ahead with our new R2 status, Dr. Hendren will continue to lead the advancement of the university’s research and creative activities strategy,” said Norris. “She will also head the strategic innovation functions that include external relations and commercialization for the university’s research and creative activities enterprise.”

The vice chancellor of research and innovation reports to the chancellor and is responsible for overseeing the following units at the university:

“Dr. Hendren brings significant experience in securing external funding, leading large, multi-institutional research projects, and working with corporate entities to commercialize intellectual property,” said Norris.

After a national search, Hendren joined App State in 2020 as director of the Research Institute for Environment, Energy and Economics. In 2024, she was named vice provost of research and innovation. She also holds the rank of professor in the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences.

Before joining App State, Hendren was executive director of Duke University’s Center for the Environmental Implications of NanoTechnology and a faculty member in the university’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. With a background in environmental engineering, risk assessment and the integration of knowledge across various disciplines, she also served as faculty co-lead for the Team Science Core in Duke’s Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute.

Hendren holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Texas A&M University, a professional science master’s degree in environmental analysis and decision making from Rice University and a Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering from Duke University.