Downtown Boone’s New Town Hall Public Restrooms Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held

Town of Boone Public Works Staff: Jimmy Boyette, Mark Pennell, Bryan Miller, Wesley Hayes, Sheldon Coffey, Justin Howell, DBDA Vice-President Suzanne Livesay, Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody, Mayor Pro Tem Dalton George, Boone Town Council Member Edie Tugman, Boone Town Council Member Eric Plaag, Boone Town Manager Amy Davis, Explore Boone Director of Marketing and P.R Emily Neeley and Explore Boone Director of Partnerships and Outreach Hope Thingelstad.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Boone Town Council, Town of Boone staff, Explore Boone, Downtown Boone Development Association members, and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce for joining us at the ribbon-cutting of the new public restrooms at Town Hall. Your presence reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the downtown experience for residents and visitors alike. This project is a valuable step toward making Boone a more welcoming and accessible destination, and we’re grateful for each contribution that helped make it a reality.

In 2023, a safety audit by the North Carolina League of Municipalities recommended that Boone’s Town Hall, located at 567 W. King Street, be under access control. Due to safety concerns for staff, public access to the building’s restrooms was restricted, requiring visitors to request entry. Recognizing the ongoing need for accessible public facilities downtown, Boone’s Public Works team proposed an innovative solution: repurposing the Town Hall’s former bank vault area as a new public restroom.

In September, the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA) agreed to partner with the Town on this initiative. Town staff then moved forward with architectural renderings, cost estimates, and other essential planning. By October, Appalachian Architecture presented two design options to the Town—one with a single stall and another with two stalls. Staff selected the two-stall option, which features two family restrooms accessible directly from the sidewalk.

To support this project, the Town proposed using remaining infrastructure funds from the FY 22/23 budget, provided by the Tourism Development Authority (TDA) to fund the construction of the restrooms. This proposal was formally approved following a presentation by Town Manager Amy Davis and Public Works Director Todd Moody to the TDA, who enthusiastically agreed to allocate the unused funds to this community-serving initiative.

During the DBDA’s meeting, the Board unanimously approved a motion to contribute funding for the project. The Board also discussed restroom designs and safety protocols to ensure the facilities remain secure and accessible.

“We are deeply grateful to the entire Public Works team for their creativity and hard work in bringing this project to life. Transforming the former bank vault into a modern, accessible restroom is a true testament to their dedication and ingenuity.” – Lane Moody, Downtown Development Coordinator

The new Town Hall public restrooms are now open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on weekends from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This project, realized through the collaborative efforts of the Town of Boone, DBDA, and TDA, demonstrates our collective commitment to meet community needs and improve accessibility in Downtown Boone for all.

For more information please contact Downtown Development Coordinator, Lane Moody at 828- 268-6200.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

