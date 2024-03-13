Downtown Boone Hellbender Call for Submissions for Mural Project Slated for Downtown Boone

The Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), in partnership with the Centers for Biological Diversity and the Watauga Arts Council is excited to announce a very important mural project slated for downtown Boone. A call is being put out to local and regional artists who have an interest in joining in the celebration of the Hellbender Salamander, a local endangered species. Artist are being asked to collaborate with representatives from the Center for Biological Diversity, as well as the DBDA to illustrate the hellbender and its habitat in our region. The mural will be installed at 140 S. Depot Street. (Image below)

The Endangered Species Mural Project, an initiative of the Centers for Biological Diversity, aims to bring endangered wildlife onto the streets of cities and towns across the country. These murals serve as powerful tools to celebrate local endangered species within communities, fostering connections between conservation efforts and community strength.

Spearheaded by the visionary Portland artist, Roger Peet, this mural project promotes an affinity for the natural world and the diverse species that help define it. We believe that through artistic expression, we can raise awareness about the plight of endangered species like the hellbender, encouraging meaningful action and stewardship of our environment.

Submission Guidelines:

Artists are invited to submit proposals for the Hellbender mural in downtown Boone.

Proposals should reflect the spirit of conservation, celebrating the beauty and significance of the hellbender and its habitat.

Designs should encourage community engagement and inspire dialogue about the importance of protecting endangered species.

Submissions must include a detailed proposal, including sketches or digital renderings of the proposed mural design, along with an artist statement outlining the inspiration behind the artwork.

Artists are encouraged to consider the cultural and historical context of downtown Boone when developing their proposals. Designs will be required to meet the requirements of the Town of Boone’s Unified Development Ordinance regarding murals. Design standards are listed in Appendix D: Downtown Boone Local Historic District Design Guidelines and Handbook.

• The objective is to achieve the completion of the mural by early June, with a scheduled unveiling preferred for the weekend of June 14-15.

Submission Deadline: Friday, March 29, 2024. Selected artists will receive:

A stipend for materials and artist fees.

Support from the Downtown Boone Development Association and Watauga Arts Council team throughout the mural creation process.

Recognition and exposure through local and national media coverage of the mural project. How to submit: Please submit your designs and other related materials using this link. For questions or concerns, please contact Lane Moody at lane.moody@townofboone.net Jurors: The Jurors are members of the Downtown Boone Development Design Committee and local biological conservation groups. Decisions will be made by April 12, 2024. Property: 140 S. Depot Street

Please note that neon colors will not be allowed and care will need to be taken to make sure that the art is not placed around or on windows, doors, pilasters, cornices, building trim, roof lines, and other recessed or projecting features. Murals are appropriate for expanses of wall surfaces otherwise without significant architectural detail. The top of the mural shall not be higher than the roofline of any building

