Double Up Food Bucks Raffle Tickets Are On Sale Through Saturday

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Lily Lipford, Farmers Market assistant, and Rachel Kinard, Double Up Food Bucks and Farmers Market manager display some of the Double Up Food Bucks raffle items at the Boone’s Winter Farmers Market.

There are only five days left to buy raffle tickets for the Double Up Food Bucks raffle. The raffle is part of the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks Fundraising Week, happening through March 4. Raffle tickets for prize packages valued from $65 to $1,280 are available online.

The Double Up Food Bucks is a healthy food incentive program that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits (i.e., SNAP/EBT) spent at farmers’ markets, helping people buy local food while supporting the local farmers and economy.

EBT users can double their benefits when purchasing food online at the High Country Food Hub, a year-round online farmers’ market offering fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread, artisan foods, cut flowers, body care products, and plants. The food incentive program is also available at King Street, Watauga County, and Boone’s Winter Farmers Markets. For more information on the Double Up Food Bucks program, click here.

The Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s mission is to build an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food.

The raffle winners will be announced on March 4 at Boone’s Winter Farmers Market. The market runs from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and is located at 252 Poplar Grove Road in downtown Boone.

