Don your Dirndl and Lace up Your Lederhosen for Sugar Mountain Resort’s 34th Annual Oktoberfest, October 12 & 13

Lace up your lederhosen and don your dirndl for Sugar Mountain Resort’s 34th annual Oktoberfest celebration, Saturday & Sunday, October 12 & 13. Take in Sugar’s cool and comfortable mountain temperatures, its beautiful fall foliage, and a weekend full of festival activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Be sure to bring the kids because Sugar’s Oktoberfest is yodels-n-yodels of fun for the whole family. Admission, parking, and shuttle service are free of charge.

This October the Harbour Towne Fest Band will be celebrating its twentieth year performing the sounds and dances of Bavaria. German bratwurst, knockwurst, sauerkraut, strudel, pretzels, and American food like hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, and other festive foods will delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of Bavaria’s Spaten Oktoberfest beer, created in 1872 and brewed in Munich, Germany, will flow abundantly.

The children’s fun center will include hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses. Guests of all ages can enjoy gliding from Sugar Mountain’s 4,100’ base to its 5,300’ peak aboard the roomy and comfortable Summit Express chairlift. Festival goers are encouraged to dorn a dirndl or a Lederhosen for the Saturday afternoon Bavarian costume contest. Local & regional arts & crafts and fun food vendors will sprawl their wares on the grounds of Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. Cold-weather-wear will be available at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop while Bavarian mementos can be purchased from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent. A complete schedule of the weekend’s events can be found here.

On-mountain lodging options for Sugar’s 34th annual Oktoberfest weekend can be found here. Additional vendors and volunteers are always welcome to join in the Oktoberfest celebration. Call 828-898-4521 or visit the web page for all the details.

Sugar is Sweeter! Yodel-lay-he-ho.

