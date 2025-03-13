“Dollar Days” Set to Begin April 1 at Grandfather Mountain

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will open its gates to High Country residents, employees and their guests for only $5 each during the month of April, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)



Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will open its gates to High Country residents, employees, college students and their guests for only $5 each during the month of April, as the park’s “Dollar Days” promotion returns in time for spring.

“This year’s Dollar Days is especially meaningful and important to us following Hurricane Helene,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We hope that local residents can find some time to take advantage of the discount and rejuvenate in nature after the difficult fall and winter seasons.”

The promotion allows anyone who lives or works in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke (added this year), Caldwell (added in 2024), Mitchell, Watauga or Wilkes counties — along with their guests traveling in the same vehicle — to visit at the discounted rate (per person).

Historically, the reduced pricing was extended to counties represented by High Country Host Regional Visitor Center. For the second year in a row, Grandfather Mountain has made the move to extend the Dollar Days footprint and include more neighbors as part of the monthlong special offer.

Students attending a local college or university in these eight counties are also eligible for the discount.

IMPORTANT BOOKING INFORMATION

Dollar Days guests must book their visit online at www.grandfather.com. To take advantage of the reduced rate, guests should choose the Dollar Days admission calendar and rate when reserving their tickets.

Upon arrival at the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate, Dollar Days ticketholders must present a valid driver’s license, college ID or local utility bill as proof of High Country residency. An employee identification badge or pay stub can be used to demonstrate employment at a High Country business.

The special rate applies to all guests traveling in the same vehicle, so only one Dollar Days ticketholder needs to present verification of local residence or employment. If the ticketholder does not display proof of local residency or employment, they and their party will be charged the full rate of admission.

The Dollar Days rate cannot be combined with other discounts or offers, and only a limited number of Dollar Days tickets will be available for each day of the month of April. Dollar Days admission must be reserved online, as no Dollar Days tickets will be available for purchase at Grandfather’s Entrance Gate. In addition, the month is expected to be busy, and securing Dollar Days admission online early is strongly recommended.

APRIL EVENTS, PROGRAMS AND EXPERIENCES

Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day – April 26

Join us for a fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music, where families and kids can groove to the sounds in nature. This interactive concert, included with admission, held in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space celebrates the beauty of the natural world, featuring lively performances, eco-themed songs and hands-on activities that teach kids about conservation.

New this year, Sounds of Nature will take place during “Dollar Days.” While the event is open to everyone who purchases a ticket to the park that day, the mountain hopes this will be an affordable entertainment opportunity for local families.

For more information, visit www.grandfather.com/event/sounds-of-nature-kids-music-day.

Daily Programs

April is an ideal time to visit Grandfather Mountain, as the park’s flora and fauna become energized with the initial signs of warmer weather — and Grandfather Mountain’s talented team of animal habitat curators and park educators is on hand to showcase these natural wonders.

Starting March 22, Grandfather will begin offering daily programming, all included with the price of admission, including Keeper Talks, Junior Naturalist, Peaks and Profiles and more.

These fascinating interpretive programs throughout the park are a great way to get the most out of your visit to the mountain.

To learn more about these Grandfather Mountain Daily Programs and others, visit www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.

Experiences

Also in April, Grandfather Mountain is bringing back special experiences, like “Meet the Bears” and Behind-the-Scenes Tours, available at an additional cost.

These take place on weekends, with advance reservations recommended due to limited space.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain experiences, visit www.grandfather.com/experiences.

Hours

During the month of April, Grandfather Mountain is offering extended spring hours, meaning the park is open daily, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with ticket sales ending at 4:30 p.m. and trails closing at 5 p.m.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

