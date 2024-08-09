Doc Watson Day Celebration Presented by the Town of Boone on August 16th and 17th

Burnett Sisters Band

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the annual “Doc Watson Day” celebration, honoring the legacy of one of the area’s most beloved and influential musicians. This year’s festivities will take place on Friday, August 16th, and Saturday, August 17th, featuring a variety of musical performances.

Friday, August 16th – Free Concert at the Jones House Lawn

Wayne Henderson

Starting at 5 p.m., the public is invited to the Jones House lawn for a free concert featuring an incredible lineup of local and regional talent including: up-and-coming guitarist Tucker Connor and his seasoned mentor Steve Lewis; longtime Doc collaborator Jack Lawrence with Patrick Crouch; hall of fame guitarist and contemporary of Doc Watson, Wayne Henderson, and friends; and talented local bluegrass favorites The Burnett Sisters Band.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and to make themselves comfortable on the lawn. Outside food and drinks are welcomed on the Jones House premises during the show. Parking is free in downtown lots and metered spaces after 4 p.m. on Doc Watson Day.

Summer Concerts at the Jones House are proudly presented by the Town of Boone in conjunction with generous sponsors: ECRS, Mast General Store, Omega Tees & Screenprinting, Stick Boy Bread Company, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and the Downtown Boone Development Association.

For more information on Jones House concerts, please visit joneshouse.org.

Jack Lawrence & Patrick Crouch2

Saturday, August 17th – Ticketed Concert at the Appalachian Theatre

The celebration continues on Saturday with a special ticketed concert at the Appalachian Theatre. The evening will begin at 7:30pm with an opening performance on the historic Doc Watson Stage by Boone’s very own Brooks Forsyth. Like Watson himself, Forsyth got his start busking on the street corners of downtown Boone. Walking in the footsteps of Watson and having even shared the stage with the music legend, Forsyth is a talented picker in his own right, steeped in the folk-Appalachian tradition that the occasion celebrates.

Closing out the show is the dynamic Irish-Americana-bluegrass band, Scythian. An internationally renowned act, and perennial favorite at Merlefest, Scythian often pays tribute to the great Doc Watson in their music choices, while infusing the traditional sound with their own trademark charisma and flair. Audiences can expect masterful instrumentation coupled with a high-energy performance, with plenty of opportunities to clap, sing, and dance along.

For more information on the Appalachian Theatre concert and to purchase tickets, please visit apptheatre.org.

Tucker And Steve

About Doc Watson Day

Now in its fourteenth year, Doc Watson Day is an annual celebration established to honor the life and legacy of Arthel “Doc” Watson, a groundbreaking folk musician, a 7-time Grammy Award winner, and a significant figure in the history of Boone.

The event began in 2011 to commemorate the unveiling of the Doc Watson statue, an occasion for which Watson himself was present, and after which he graced the Jones House porch for a public concert. The statue proudly sits at the corner of King Street and Depot Street in downtown Boone; since 2023, the statue has been complemented by a mural depicting Doc and Merle Watson at the corner of Depot Street and Howard Street, as a part of the NC Musicians Mural Trail.

For more information on Doc Watson Day, visit joneshouse.org/docday.

