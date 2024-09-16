Do You Believe? THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride Returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum!

Spencer, N.C. – With the holidays quickly approaching, the N.C. Transportation Museum is celebrating the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer, N.C.! This immersive family-oriented experience hosted nearly 1.6 million riders at 54 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia in 2023. Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning November 8 and continuing on select dates through Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride/and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for an exciting trip to meet Santa. Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride!

Before the magical experience on board the train, families can enjoy live entertainment, holiday lights, s’mores roasting stations, and a variety of food vendors. After the train ride, guests can visit Candy Cane Lane, featuring crafts, holiday photo opportunities, model trains, and souvenir keepsakes at the museum’s Gift Station.

Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.nctransportationmuseum.org. Tickets are $36 and updepending on the class of service selected. No matter the class of seating, passengers will enjoy the same magical performance. Class options still available are Standard Coach, Deluxe Coach, and First Class. Parlor Class has completely sold out for the season. Standard Coach and Deluxe Coach classes feature individual coach seats. First Class seating is at tables. Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

About THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2007, Rail Events Inc. has held exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

About THE POLAR EXPRESS Book

THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole to receive a special gift from Santa. First published by the Houghton Mifflin Company in 1985, The Polar Express became an instant family favorite and has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. In 1986 it won the prestigious Caldecott Medal for Illustration.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, and Hanna-Barbera.

The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Rail Events Inc.

Rail Events Inc. is the industry leader in rail-related special events management. In 2023, the company licensed events that hosted over 1.6 million guests at 54 partner railroads in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Rail Events Inc. and Rail Events Productions are wholly owned subsidiaries of American Heritage Railways, which is the premier operator of heritage railroads in the United States.

About N.C. TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM

The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at One Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, N.C. The mailing address is 411 Salisbury Ave., Spencer, N.C. 28159. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and closed Monday. Regular admission is $4 to $6 based on age. Train rides are offered at an additional cost ranging from $8 to $10 depending on age. On Polar Express days the museum closes at 2:00 p.m.

For information about the site call (704) 636-2889. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24)

Based on THE POLAR EXPRESS book and characters © & ™ 1985 by Chris Van Allsburg. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

