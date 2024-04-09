Deep Gap Ruritan Hosting Spring Fundraiser April 26-27; Proceeds To Benefit Community Needs

By Sherrie Norris

It’s time once again for the annual Spring fundraiser hosted by Deep Gap Ruritan Club. Every year, for the last three decades, this group of civic-minded citizens has looked for ways to help meet needs of the community and its residents. But, as club president, Leslie Gentry emphasizes, the club members depend largely upon the support of the High Country community, in general, to help make it happen.

This year’s upcoming event includes a two-day rummage sale and breakfast, scheduled for Friday, April 26, and Saturday April 27, at the Deep Gap Fire Department, upper level.

Doors will be open from 7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Friday; and on Saturday 7 a.m. –1 p.m.

A sausage and pancake breakfast with beverage will be served both mornings until 11 a.m.. Combination breakfast/raffle tickets ($10) will be available for a chance to win $100 (1st prize) or $50 (2nd prize). Breakfast may be purchased without the raffle for $6.

Kids 5 and under eat free. Food is available as eat-in or take-out.

Club members will be on site on Wednesday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accept donations of gently-used items, especially for the home, office, workshop, lawn, etc.

“We hope to have a lot of household treasures, toys, furniture, electronics TVs, books, baskets, collectibles, holiday decor and so much more,” said event coordinator, Marie Greene.

Mark your calendars now and plan stop by to support this very worthy cause.

In its three decades of service, the club, now recognized as a non-profit organization, has contributed over $300,000 back to the area through a wide range of financial assistance — everything from helping residents with medical needs, utility bills, food, clothing, etc. to college scholarships for deserving students. The club has also helped fund numerous projects at Parkway Elementary School, has also supported Operation Christmas Child, and various other nonprofit causes.

In addition to financial assistance, Deep Gap Ruritan also participates in the Adopt-A-Highway program, and takes pride in keeping the roadsides in their community free from litter through several trash pick-ups each year.

Deep Gap Ruritan meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, in the upper level of the local fire department, with a covered dish meal, followed by a business meeting and discussion on ways to help their neighbors.

Prospective members are always welcome to visit and see what the club is all about. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Deep Gap Fire Department is located at 6583 Old US 421 South in Deep Gap.

For more information about the fundraiser, call Marie Greene at (828) 264-2456. To learn more about Ruritan, call Leslie Gentry at (828) 264-2117.

