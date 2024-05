Pictured: Leslie Gentry, club president; Emma Bunn; Kasey Gragg; Palmer Smith; Lauren Patterson; Cassidy Johnson; Ellary Smith; Moriah Bollman; Billie Rogers, Scholarship Committee.

Deep Gap Ruritan Club awarded $8500.00 in scholarships at the May meeting held at the Deep Gap Fire Dept. Seven scholarship recipients and their families were invited to the meeting and students were presented with a check and a certificate recognizing their achievements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket