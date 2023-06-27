Deadline Approaching for Student and Government Employee IDs To Be Used For Voting

|RALEIGH, N.C. – The State Board of Elections is reminding educational institutions and government agencies of this week’s deadline to apply to have their student or employee photo IDs approved for voting purposes in the 2023 municipal elections.
The deadline to apply is this Wednesday, June 28, 2023. To apply, an institution must provide a signed Student or Employee Identification Approval Form and a digital image of the ID card to the State Board. Public colleges and universities may seek approval of both student and employee ID cards, but they must submit separate approval forms for each type of ID.
See:
2023 Employer Submission Instructions (PDF)
2023 College Submission Instructions (PDF)
2023 Employee ID Approval Request Form (fillable PDF)
2023 Student ID Approval Request Form (fillable PDF)
Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, registered voters in North Carolina will be asked to present photo identification to vote. For additional information, please visit the State Board’s Voter ID webpage, and the following news release: State Board Launches Approval Process for Student and Government Employee IDs for Voting. Also, see FAQ: Student & Employee Photo ID Card Approval for Voting.
Educational institutions and government agencies with questions about the application process should email VoterID@ncsbe.gov or call (919) 814-0700.
The Board will review submissions to ensure they comply with criteria in state law and will publish a list of approved ID cards in July 2023. This leaves time for public education and training before municipal elections in September, October, and November.
Cards approved by the State Board in 2023 will remain valid for use as a voter’s photo ID through December 31, 2024.
There will be additional opportunities to apply for ID approval before the 2024 elections. The presidential primary is March 5, 2024. The general election is November 5, 2024. Details on the next approval process will be released in the coming months.
You must be logged in to post a comment.