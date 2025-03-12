Darren Nicholson & Shawn Lane to Perform at The Jones House in Boone on March 15th

Darren Nicholson and Shawn Lane

Acclaimed bluegrass musicians Darren Nicholson and Shawn Lane will take the stage at the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone on Saturday, March 15th, for an evening of world-class acoustic music.

Before the concert, the artists will offer a free mandolin workshop at 5:00 PM, providing fans and musicians alike the chance to learn from two of the finest pickers in the genre.

The ticketed concert begins at 7:30 PM, offering an intimate, up-close experience with these award-winning musicians. Seating is limited to just 40 attendees, and tickets are available for $20 each. Reservations can be made by calling (828) 268-6280 or by emailing brandon.holder@townofboone.net

For more information, please visit JonesHouse.org.

About the Artists:

Darren Nicholson is a Western North Carolina native who has taken his own brand of mountain music and entertainment around the world. A GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Award winner, Nicholson’s high-energy performances and soulful musicianship have made him a standout in the bluegrass community.

Shawn Lane is a three-time GRAMMY nominee and 28-time IBMA Award winner, best known for his work with bluegrass super group Blue Highway. A fan-favorite vocalist, instrumentalist, and songwriter, Lane is as explosive on fiddle as he is on mandolin and guitar, and has frequently lent his talents to the GRAMMY-winning Earls of Leicester.

Don’t miss this rare chance to witness two of bluegrass music’s finest artists in an intimate setting at the Jones House Cultural Center!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

