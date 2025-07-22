Danny Platt and Loose Roosters to Perform at the Jones House on July 25

BOONE, NC – The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series continues on Friday, July 25, with an evening of heartfelt songwriting and roots rock energy featuring two local favorites. The concert begins at 5:30 PM on the Jones House lawn in downtown Boone and is free and open to the public.

Opening the show is Boone-based singer-songwriter Danny Platt, a longtime fixture in the High Country music scene. Danny first found his voice performing at local open mics and songwriter nights in the late 1990s and has since gone on to front a number of groups including Me & Him, Groundhog Gravy, and The Merry Tanksters. Currently, he performs solo and with his band Mason Jar Confessions, who released their debut album The Sound in 2021. Platt’s songwriting blends folk, country, and Americana traditions with a distinctly Appalachian perspective, drawing inspiration from artists like Bob Dylan, David Childers, Steve Earle, and Robert Hunter. With a warm voice and a knack for lyrical storytelling, his songs are rich with honesty, reflection, and heart.

Headlining the night is Loose Roosters, a Boone-based band known for their rowdy, roots-driven sound and introspective lyrics. Formed in 2017 after the release of original songs by frontman Tim Jones (vocals, guitar), the group has become a mainstay in the local scene. Longtime collaborators Chris Capozzoli (guitar, vocals), Dirk Brown (drums), and Ben McPherron (bass) round out the core of the band. Their music blends Appalachian sensibilities with a modern edge, creating songs that feel both grounded and contemporary. Their latest release, Dry Land, is a record about storms—both literal and metaphorical—written in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and released shortly after Hurricane Helene. With recurring themes of the sea, boats, destruction, and resilience, the album offers listeners a sense of reflection and healing through vivid imagery and powerful songwriting.

“This concert is the perfect blend of honest songwriting and excellent musicianship,” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “Danny and the Loose Roosters both have deep roots in this community, and it’s always a pleasure to feature local artists who are doing meaningful and creative work.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy the performances under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers must remain on the Jones House property.

Free parking is available in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy the concert and explore downtown before or after the show.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

What: Summer Concerts at the Jones House – Danny Platt, Loose Roosters

When: Friday, July 25, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Where: Jones House Cultural Center, 604 W. King Street, Downtown Boone, NC

Cost: Free

Info: www.joneshouse.org | Facebook & Instagram: @JonesHouseBoone