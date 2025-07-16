Daniel Sherrill and The New Quintet Perform at the Jones House on July 18

BOONE, NC – The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series continues on Friday, July 18, with an evening of acoustic artistry and progressive roots traditions from two standout regional acts. The show begins at 5:30 PM on the Jones House lawn in downtown Boone and is free and open to the public.

Opening the evening is Daniel Sherrill, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter newly based in North Carolina. Performing on clawhammer banjo, guitar, and vocals, Sherrill brings a blend of rhythmic precision and melodic warmth to the stage. Winner of the 2025 App State Banjo Competition, Daniel is known for his intricate fretwork and lyrical, meditative style. His albums From A Heritage Tree (2022) and Back to P.A. (2023) have both appeared on multiple Official Spotify Playlists and received praise for their calming, “zen-like” atmosphere. From A Heritage Tree was named one of Songlines UK Magazine’s 10 Best Albums in the World. For this performance, Daniel will be joined by renowned local dobro player Aaron Ballance, whose melodic slide playing adds a rich layer of depth to Sherrill’s sound.

Closing out the evening is The New Quintet, a dynamic acoustic ensemble hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, known for reimagining American roots traditions with bold arrangements and rich vocal harmonies. Honoring the styles that have shaped the country—from Traditional Folk and Ragtime to Old-Time and Early Country—the band seamlessly weaves together original compositions and inventive takes on traditional tunes. Since forming in 2022, they’ve performed at festivals, theaters, and listening rooms across the Southeast, earning praise for their lush textures and genre-defying flair. Their debut full-length album, Some Ya Do, Some Ya Don’t, will be released summer 2025 on EarthTone Records.

“It’s going to be a night of rich acoustic textures and top-notch musicianship. Whether you’re a fan of traditional sounds or new takes on old styles, this concert will have something for everyone.” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “Daniel and Aaron bring expressive instrumental storytelling, and The New Quintet adds their own distinctive blend of American roots traditions. Both acts bring something fresh and heartfelt to the front porch”.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy the performances under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers must remain on the Jones House property.

Free parking is available in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy dinner, shopping, or exploring downtown before or after the show.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House series is presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company.

What: Summer Concerts at the Jones House – Daniel Sherrill, The New Quintet

When: Friday, July 18, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Where: Jones House Cultural Center, 604 W. King Street, Downtown Boone, NC

Cost: Free

Info: www.joneshouse.org | Facebook & Instagram: @JonesHouseBoone