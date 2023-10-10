Daniel Boone’s 289th Birthday Honored by Sculptor

The Boone Sesquicentennial Monument coming soon to The Dan’l Boone Inn

Blowing Rock, NC- Daniel Boone was born in Berks County, Pennsylvania on October 22, 1734 (November 2, 1734, Julian Calendar). He was the sixth child of eleven born to immigrant Quaker parents, Squire and Sarah Boone. The family moved to modern-day Davie County, North Carolina around 1750. In 1756, Boone married Rebecca Bryan and they settled in the Yadkin Valley where he supported his large family by hunting and trapping. Boone and Rebecca’s first home was on Beaver Creek off modern-day Highway 268W in Ferguson, North Carolina. The location of his home close to today’s high country offered a fertile higher hunting ground. A neighbor Benjamin Howard owned a cabin in the high country, and it was here Daniel Boone would stay on his hunts. The cabin is referenced to have been located on the ASU campus where historic markers once stood at the location but have since been moved. Boone lived 21 years in North Carolina longer than in any other place.

Blowing Rock resident and renowned artist, Brenda Councill designed and sculpted the Boone Sesquicentennial 150th Anniversary monument being installed at the Dan’l Boone Inn grounds. Daniel Boone and other local families are featured on the monument to honor the region’s heritage. Founding family descendants sponsored the sculpture through private donations and their family histories are showcased. Ms. Councill sculpted the piece as a representation of the first settlers of the region. Mary Bohlen, President of the NC Daniel Boone Heritage Trail Inc., partnered with the supporters and stated, “Our organization is honored to be part of this worthy endeavor.” Other large-scale public works in the area by Ms. Councill includes the Elliott Daingerfield statue located at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, The Rumple Presbyterian Narthex Mural, monumental murals at Appalachian State University and Appalachian Theater.

Artist Brenda Councill finishing Patina for Bronze sculpture, The Boone Sesquicentennial Monument

Separately, she will design another monument for an original Boone Trail Highway and Memorial Association plaque from the 1913 period. This marker was conceived by Joseph Hampton Rich of Wilkes, NC, and up to 400 of these markers were placed across the country commemorating Daniel Boone the trailblazer. An identical marker is located in front of the 1888 Blowing Rock Museum marking Daniel Boone’s trail through the area. Of interest is the fact that the markers were cast using metal from the Battleship Maine. Both these monuments will pay tribute to Daniel Boone’s legacy on what would be his 289th birthday!

For more info: www.councill.net