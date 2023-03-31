Daily Thread’s Grand Opening at Shoppes on the Parkway

The Daily Thread ethos is best defined by three core pillars: Fashion. Brands. Value. The strategy? To channel our company’s unrivaled manufacturing and distribution resources directly to consumers for the ultimate in style and value.

Our commitment has paid off and we are proud to have been named one of the fastest growing retail chains in the United States. The future is looking bright at The Daily Thread and 2023 is set to be our most exciting year to date as we continue making waves in the retail space by opening several new stores in the U.S. in 2023.

Maintaining value for our customers is paramount. Our direct-to-consumer model ensures you’ll always encounter a variety of merchandise at a palatable price. At The Daily Thread, we aim to defy categorization. With an offering of sizes S-3X, we believe that great style comes in any size. We invite everyone to discover all that we have to offer at your nearest Daily Thread location.

Visit shopdailythread.com to find your local store or to apply to join our team. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram @dailythread.official, TikTok @dailythreadofficial, and Facebook @DailyThread for all the latest news and to tag your favorite finds.

