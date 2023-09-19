Cycle NC “Mountains to Coast” Tour Begins October 1st

DURHAM, North Carolina – Cycle North Carolina will begin an all-new route for the 2023 “Mountains to Coast” tour of scenic North Carolina. This twenty-fourth annual ride is scheduled for a Banner Elk to Emerald Isle trek from October 1st to October 7th, with September 30th serving as the check-in day. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” ride is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on October 1st from Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk, NC, and will arrive at the Western Ocean Regional Access in Emerald Isle on October 7th, with roughly 850 cyclists in tow. The cyclists represent 41 states (AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV, WY) plus the District of Columbia, Germany, Switzerland, Scotland, England and Australia. The youngest cyclist to ride for the entire week is 10 years old, while the oldest participants are 86 years old.

Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 65 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem, Mebane, Henderson, Tarboro and Kinston. The route will also pass through many other towns and communities along the way, including Valle Crucis, Blowing Rock, Happy Valley, Yadkin Valley, Ferguson, Roaring River, Jonesville, East Bend, Pfafftown, Bethania, Rural Hall, Germanton, Belews Creek, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Browns Summit, Altamahaw, Glencoe, Haw River, Hillsborough, Durham, Butner, Stem, Oxford, South Henderson, Centerville, Castalia, Red Oak, Pinetops, Macclesfield, Fountain, Farmville, Willow Creek, Hookerton, Trenton, Maysville, Swansboro and Cedar Point as they make their way to the finish.

In this year’s tour, bicyclists will experience numerous instances of North Carolina’s unique topography including mountains, ample farmland, several lakes, creeks and winding rivers. Three to four rest stops are scheduled daily to break up the ride and allow riders an opportunity to take a break from pedaling. Some of the featured rest stops which are planned for the ride include Downtown Blowing Rock, Whippoorwill Academy and Village, Sanders Ridge Vineyard, East Bend Town Park, Greensboro Performing Arts, Textile Heritage Museum, Eno River Farms, Stagville, Lake Devin, Laurel Grist Mill, Fountain General Store, Simply Natural Creamery and Brock Mill Pond.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only fully-supported ride. Luggage is transported in vehicles from one overnight host community to the next; rider support vehicles are available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical trouble; outdoor camping areas with amenities are set-up in overnight host communities; and rest stops will be available every 15-20 miles along the route, with beverages and snacks for all participants. Riders can register for the entire distance, three-day options, or first-day & last-day only options. Online registration is still open at www.ncsports.org!

Hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS), Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 23 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 800 North Carolina communities.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: BODYARMOR, Truist, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Fat Tire and the N.C. Department of Transportation.

For more information on Cycle North Carolina, contact NCAS at (919) 361-1133, or visit the Cycle North Carolina Web site at, www.cyclenorthcarolina.org.