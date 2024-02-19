Crossnore Communities for Children Elects New Board Members, Including One from Linville

Crossnore Communities for Children is proud to announce three new members to its Board of Trustees. Dr. April Ruffin-Adams from Winston-Salem, Thomas (Tom) Dale from Linville, and Austin Szyperski from Charlotte were welcomed to the Crossnore Board at the annual meeting on January 26.

Dr. April Ruffin-Adams was raised in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Hampton University with a BS degree in Psychology, earned a Master of Social Work degree from the joint program at NC A&T and UNCG, and a Ph.D. in Education from UNCG. Currently, she teaches in the African American and African Diaspora Studies program at UNCG and serves on the faculty at Walden University in the Barbara Solomon School of Social Work.

Dr. Ruffin-Adams remains engaged in the Winston-Salem community as a member of several boards, and is also an active member of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. She is married to Attorney Frederick Adams, and the couple has two children, Frederick III and Avary.

Tom Dale lives in Linville, NC. He graduated with a Bachelors of Art degree in Marketing from Florida Atlantic University. Currently, he is the General Manager of the Linville Golf Club and Eseeola Lodge. Tom also serves as the Director of the Camp Linn Haven Board of Directors, and is a Trustee on the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Board. He also served on the Mountainside Lutheran Church Leadership Team from 2004-2022.

Tom is married to Dawn McRae Dale, his wife of 36 years. The couple has two children, Natalie Dawn (Cody Gillen) and Alex Dale (Jessica) and three grandchildren, Penny, Evelyn, and Oliver.

Austin Szyperski grew up in Blowing Rock, NC. Her family has long been involved with Crossnore. She received a BSBA in Finance from Elon University. Currently, she works as a Relationship Manager for Brown Brothers Harriman in Charlotte, NC. She also serves on the President’s Young Leadership Council for Elon University.

Austin and her husband, Patrick, have been married for five years. The couple has two young daughters, Scottie and Louisa.

Twenty individuals serve on Crossnore’s Board of Trustees. The Board is chaired by B. Kelly Graves of Charlotte, and the Vice-Chair is Traci D. Royster of Boone. For more information, visit crossnore.org/leadership.

About Crossnore Communities for Children: For more than 100 years, Crossnore Communities for Children has worked to help each child find their way home. Crossnore serves children and families in western North Carolina through foster care and adoptions, outpatient and school-based therapy services, family preservation, and Youth Independent Living. For more information about Crossnore Communities for Children, please visit www.crossnore.org.

