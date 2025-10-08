Crossnore Communities for Children Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Crossnore, NC (October 8, 2025) — Crossnore Communities for Children recently launched its new three-year strategic plan designed to foster innovation, broaden reach, and enhance impact to ensure a sustainable future for the children, families, and communities it serves.

To advance its bold vision for the future, Crossnore’s Board of Trustees approved a leadership restructuring that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve even more children and families. On August 22, the Board voted to divide the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) role into two positions, effective October 1, 2025.

Dr. Sarah Norris, formerly Chief Program Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Crossnore. In this role, she oversees Operations, Finance, and Programs, guiding organizational effectiveness, financial stewardship, and program innovation. “Crossnore is entering an exciting new chapter,” said Norris. “I am honored to help lead our organization into the future, ensuring we remain responsive, innovative, and deeply committed to the children, families, and communities we serve.”

Dr. Brett Loftis, who has served as President and CEO since 2013, has now assumed the role of President of Crossnore Communities for Children. He is responsible for External Relations, the Center for Trauma Resilient Communities, and leadership of Crossnore’s two charter schools, Williams Academy on the Avery County campus and Anderson Academy on the Forsyth County campus. “Crossnore’s work has never been more important,” said Loftis. “I am excited for the opportunity to spend more time building collaborative partnerships and expanding our reach.”

Together, Loftis and Norris will practice a shared governance model, both reporting directly to the Board of Trustees. This new structure expands executive capacity, deepens accountability, and ensures both Crossnore’s outward-facing work and internal operations receive focused leadership attention.

About the Leaders

Dr. Sarah F. Norris, CEO, joined Crossnore in 2018, most recently serving as Chief Program Officer. She holds an M.Ed. in Counseling, an MBA, and earned an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University. A child welfare innovator and advocate, Sarah has led major advancements, including the development of Crossnore’s Bridging Families™ program, adopted by North Carolina as the state’s first professional foster parent model, and the founding of the Bridging Families™ Institute. She is deeply committed to organizational sustainability, workforce development, and data-driven decision-making to position Crossnore for long-term impact.

Dr. Brett A. Loftis, President, joined Crossnore in 2013 as CEO after serving as Executive Director of the Council for Children’s Rights in Charlotte, NC. He holds a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law and a Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University. In 2017, Brett led Crossnore to a successful merger with The Children’s Home in Winston-Salem, NC, and in 2018, he co-founded Crossnore’s Center for Trauma Resilient Communities. He speaks statewide and nationally about child welfare, trauma and resilience, as well as leadership development.

About Crossnore Communities for Children

With more than 100 years of history and expertise, Crossnore Communities for Children provides holistic care to children and families who have experienced trauma. Through an innovative continuum of services, Crossnore ensures the well-being of children and families, walking alongside them to build resilient ecosystems of support so they can thrive in safe and loving homes, trauma-responsive schools, and resilient communities. For more information, visit crossnore.org.