Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight event returns to Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will once again host its Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight event this fall. The after-hours program allows guests to embrace their nocturnal side and enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is open to 50

participants. This event is for individuals eight years of age and older. Tickets are $40 for general

admission or $34 for Bridge Club members and are available for online purchase now.

A rain date has been scheduled in case the weather is forecasted to be unfavorable on the event date.

The rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 4. Participants should plan to be available for both dates, as no

refunds will be given if the event is moved to the rain date. Participants will be notified by noon the day of the event if the decision has been made to move Creatures of the Night to the rain date.

The evening begins around the glow of a bonfire at the Woods Walk Picnic Area. Guests will then have

the opportunity to partake in a variety of experiences, as the group splits up and alternates between

different parts of the mountain.



Participants will embark on an hour-long guided Nocturnal Prowl around Grandfather. The journey starts with a trek to the top of the mountain (via shuttle) at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, after which the group will make its way down to the Mildred the Bear Animal Habitats for a rare chance to visit some of the resident animals after dark. There will be four separate tour times offered throughout the evening, allowing for 12 participants on each tour. Guests will be assigned their tour time upon arrival.

The tour is conducted using red-light flashlights, with an emphasis on the guests’ sensory experience

while getting up close with the park’s bears, otters, elk and cougars. An educational focus is also placed

on how the animals may use their senses of smell or eyesight to navigate or hunt at night.

“It is truly a unique experience to see the animals during the night,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats

curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “A lot of times you hear the animals

before you even see them.”

Groups will descend back to the Woods Walk Picnic Area to gather around the fire, roast s’mores and

hear folktales from one of the mountain’s educators.

“Sometimes we tell spooky stories and sometimes we provide interesting, tamer, folklore,” Tipton said.

“The subject material depends on the person telling the stories and their experiences on the mountain.

Either way, guests are sure to be in for a treat and learn much more about the creatures of the

mountain.”

Participants will be able to listen to storytelling either before or after their tour.

Participants should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions. It is recommended

that they bring a rain jacket, gloves and additional layers of clothing. Fall evenings on the mountain can be surprisingly cold. Guests should also wear appropriate shoes or hiking boots in order to be

comfortable while exploring the mountain’s rugged terrain.

Red-light flashlights are given out, but guests are also welcome to bring their own. Participants must

bring their own s’more-making ingredients. S’more-making sticks are provided, in addition to light

refreshments, such as apple cider and hot chocolate.

For more information on this year’s Creatures of the Night and to purchase tickets, visit

www.grandfather.com/event/creatures-of-night. Tickets are on sale now.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the

natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit

www.grandfather.com.