Courtney Taylor Joins Watauga Humane Society Team

Watauga Humane Society is pleased to announce Courtney Taylor has joined the team as Director of Development and Communications.

Courtney Taylor

Taylor, who has nearly 20 years of fundraising experience, comes to WHS from a career spent mostly in higher education. Prior to serving as Senior Director for Development with Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges, she ran the annual giving campaigns at her alma mater, Mississippi University for Women.

Taylor will serve alongside Director of Shelter Operations Ashlee Yepez, who has been with WHS for 12 years.

“WHS relies on the support of our community to serve companion animals and the people who love them,” says Paula Katers, WHS Board President. “Courtney’s experience developing relationships with foundations, corporations and individual donors will help us continue our mission of saving lives”

Taylor, her husband Stephen, and children have lived in Boone for 17 years with their menagerie of adopted dogs, cats, and fish.

“Through Girl Scout service projects, fostering, and adoptions, I’ve had the opportunity to engage with WHS,” she said. “I’m thrilled to blend my passion for animals with my development experience for this wonderful community gem.”

Taylor joins the team as WHS navigates a costly drain field replacement project, with estimated costs ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 beyond the usual operating budget.

To support this critical initiative and other programs for companion animals, reach out to Courtney at courtneyt@wataugahumane.org.

