County hires new SRO for Blowing Rock School



Written by: Sam Garrett

In 2018, the Blowing Rock Town Council voted to hire a school resource officer (SRO) for Blowing Rock School. That decision preceded the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ choice to fund SROs for county schools. The historic relationship between county commissioners and the Town of Blowing Rock regarding budget items was different than today. At that time, the county decided to allow the town to continue funding the SRO position on its own.

When the new slate of county commissioners was installed in 2023, the Town of Blowing Rock initiated a conversation about the county providing funding for the SRO position at Blowing Rock School. The county committed to including that expense in the new budget, as it does for other schools in the county.

“Watauga County committed to take on that expense, and they are,” Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said. “They committed to take care of the cost of the SRO until the new SRO is placed at the school, and at that time it will be paid for by the county directly.”

Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair Braxton Eggers concurred.

“We are currently paying for the SRO in Blowing Rock,” Eggers said. “The town is paying the expense, and the county is reimbursing the town.”

According to Eggers, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office will fill the position.

“It will transition from a Blowing Rock Police Department position to a Watauga County Sheriff’s position so the SRO can more appropriately service all families in the school,” Eggers said.

“We believe the current SRO is doing a great job,” Eggers said. “This change is about jurisdiction, not the current staff.”

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman has confirmed that the new SRO has been hired, and the new deputy is in training.

“The new SRO should be at the school in the next month or two,” Hagaman said.