Watauga Economic Development Commission Opens April Business Snapshot Survey

In a continued effort to track real-time conditions for local businesses as recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Helene continue, the Watauga County Economic Development Commission has opened its reporting window for its April 2025 Business Snapshot Report.

Businesses are encouraged to fill out survey data by using the link below. The survey is open from Monday, May 12 at 9:00AM – Friday, May 23rd at Noon.

Watauga EDC April 2025 Business Snapshot Survey

These monthly reports and surveys have been helpful data points to share with State and Federal officials on the state of business in Watauga County and Western North Carolina, with a focus on current concerns, performance toward revenue expectations, and ability to meet staffing needs among its core analysis.

“As we move closer to our summer tourism season, this report will be critical in helping us understand the local economic sentiment entering this key period,” said Joe Furman, Director of Economic Development for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate those businesses that routinely take the time to fill out this short but important survey. The information from this month will also be shared with State legislators as they continue the budget process. We will continue to use these data sets to help our local business community better predict their performance as we continue forward through recovery.”

The Watauga EDC will conduct this study each month through October 2025. Businesses of all types inside the Watauga County limits are encouraged to participate and can have monthly survey links sent to them directly by sending a request to info@boonechamber.com.

Participants remain anonymous during the process and are only asked to identify their industry for data analysis purposes. Watauga EDC and the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce will use this data in their advocacy to policy makers and elected officials in seeking additional support for relief.

For more information on the Watauga Economic Development Commission, please contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com.