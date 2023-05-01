Cornhole For A Cause At Appalachian Mountain Brewery May 7th, 2023

BOONE, N.C. — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and Appalachian Mountain Brewery are hosting Cornhole for a Cause, a cornhole tournament to benefit the Double Up Food Bucks program!

Double Up Food Bucks incentivizes nutritious and local food by doubling the value of federal nutrition benefits spent at farmers’ markets. DUFB helps SNAP participants buy local food while supporting our local farmers and economy. DUFB is a win for families, farmers, and communities.

This family-friendly event will take place at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, on Sunday, May 7th, at 1pm.

Bring a friend and your cornhole skills to compete for locally sourced prizes, bragging rights and the “Cornhole for a Cause” Champion title! Winning Teams take home prizes from the Mast General Store, Mountain Home Music, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, the King Street Farmers Market and others! To register to compete go to www.brwia.org/doubleup.html. All cornhole participants will receive a special Cornhole For a Cause pint glass! If you are not a cornhole player, please come and enjoy the live music, AMB beer and delicious food! Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is also Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Brew Good non-profit for the month of May. $1 of every pint of Strawberry Picker, a dry hard cider made with strawberries, will go to support BRWIA! Plus, $1 from ALL beverages sold on May 7th will be donated to BRWIA! Non-alcoholic options will be available too.

Food for purchase from Farm to Flame, who will be selling the BRWIA “Squash Hunger” pizza featuring local ingredients. There will be beverages for purchase from our hosts Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery, and live music from Will Easter at 5pm.

Special thanks to our event sponsors – Footslogger’s Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, Eleven 80 Eatery, Anna Banana’s Consignment, Marathon Chiropractic, Alumni Hall App State, Casey and Casey Law Offices, PLLC, BLue Ridge Vision and Tsgua Outdoor Gear. And thank you to Mast General Store, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, and Joe Shannons Mountain Home Music for donating prizes!

You don’t want to miss this fun event playing cornhole, eating pizza and drinking beer, listening to live music, all while supporting a fantastic cause!