Construction on Howard Street Set to Begin the Week of April 21 at the South Depot

On April 14, 2025, the Town of Boone hosted the official groundbreaking for the Howard Street Revitalization project. Due to the upcoming Easterholiday, official construction for this project will begin the week of April 21, 2025.

The first construction phase for the Howard Street Revitalization project will occur at the South Depot Street/Howard Street intersection to replace underground infrastructure, a required start for this project. All roads leading to the South Depot Street/Howard Street intersection will be closed at the intersection. No vehicular traffic is permitted to access this intersection until this phase of the construction is complete.

The current one-way section of Howard Street, from the South Depot Street/Howard Street intersection to Burrell Street, will temporarily operate as a two-way street during this phase of construction. Please take note of this change to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

Those accessing Rivers Street from South Depot Street are asked to utilize Burrell Street temporarily. Additional signage will be posted at this intersection and in areas on Howard Street, Appalachian Street, Rivers Street, and South Depot Street to ensure safety during this process.

It is currently unknown the length of time this intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic, as the construction is weather-dependent. Throughout this process, a minimum of bi-weekly updates will be posted on the Town of Boone’s website at www.townofboone.net/howardstreet.

Business owners that will be impacted by construction on Howard Street will be receiving direct information from the Town of Boone’s Downtown Development Coordinator, Lane Moody.

Business owners on Howard Street, please ensure that you are connected with Lane Moody to receive all necessary information. Major construction updates will be posted on the following social media sites as well:

Town of Boone:

● Facebook: Town of Boone, North Carolina

● Instagram: @townofboonenc

Downtown Boone Development Association:

● Facebook: Downtown Boone, NC

● Instagram: @downtownboonenc

Maps of the Howard Street Revitalization project are located in the window of the Mayor’s office at the Town of Boone Town Hall, located at 567 West King Street. For questions regarding this current phase of construction, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.

