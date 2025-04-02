Community Good Friday Service Returns at Banner Elk Presbyterian April 18

A Tenebrae Service of music will be held on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, at 6 PM at the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The community is invited to join a powerful service of readings and songs entitled “Witnesses” with reflections from people who had interactions with Jesus. Meditations and scripture will be paired with music by the adult choir, handbell choir, soloists and guest musicians.

The music, led by Choral Director Nina Allbert and Organist/Pianist David Soyars, will include “Agnus Dei” from High Lonesome (Bluegrass) Mass and beautiful arrangements of “When Jesus Wept”, “More Love to Thee”, and many more. Dr. Janet Speer wrote the powerful readings.

“Jesus touched many people before he was crucified, so the woman accused of adultery, the leper, the children, and Peter will speak to the great loss,” says Dr. Speer.“ Using these voices, we hear words they might have spoken and sing songs they might have sung. We see grief in people of ancient times who believed, for three days, that there was no hope.”

Tenebrae is the Latin word meaning “darkness”. It is also known as a service of shadows, observed by the Church since medieval times. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.

On Sunday, April 20, the Community Easter Sunrise Service begins at 6:30 AM on Resurrection Hill on the South Campus of Lees-McRae College. The Banner Elk Presbyterian celebratory Easter Sunday Worship Service starts at 11 AM, and visitors are welcome.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go towww.BannerElkPresbyterian.org.

