“Christmas Comes to the Mountains:” Musical Celebration Offers Four Presentations at Two Locations in Boone Dec. 3

By Sherrie Norris

Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Boone loves to take its message outside the walls of brick and mortar — and it’s especially true during this Christmas season. Among the church’s numerous outreach programs this year is the upcoming premiere of “Christmas Comes to the Mountains,” a unique presentation celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Following months of preparation and long hours of rehearsals by the church choir and orchestra, the celebration will be offered not only during three separate occasions at the church, but also during the Christmas on King Street event at the Appalachian Theatre.

Opportunities for church and community members and their guests to attend and participate in this spectacular event include those at Mount Vernon at 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3; Christmas on King Street will take place at the theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Helping to set the stage for the upcoming presentations, Greg Goforth, associate pastor of worship at Mount Vernon, shares: “Christmas — what a beautiful story! Love and grace all wrapped up in the gift of a baby named Jesus. This was God coming down from the glory of heaven born into flesh in a cattle stall. Christmas still comes just like that. It comes to the mountains — the peaks, the joys, the mountain top experiences of this life journey. It comes to the valleys — the struggle, the hurt, the regretful days of the past and the uncertain days of the future. Christmas comes in the moment of right now. Christmas comes today. It comes for every person who will look into what it really is. Christmas is Jesus, and He came as the Savior, the Light of the World who makes all of the difference — for us all.”

Goforth and his music ministry team are so excited for Christmas this year, that they, (specifically he and Lynn Moody), have written two new songs which will be included — “You Have Come” and “Christmas Comes to the Mountains,” available now on all music platforms.

“We invite the community to join us at any of these times for a joyful variety of music as we celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus,” Goforth added.

Many traditional carols will be sung — in English and Spanish — as well as more contemporary Christmas songs. Seasonal favorites, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Feliz Navidad,” will kick things off, and among the featured genres will be a bluegrass segment, so there truly will be something for everyone, Goforth said. “If you can’t make it to the church, we hope you will invite a friend and come celebrate Christmas with us at the Appalachian Theatre.”

There is no charge and no tickets are required. ​

For the Friday event in town, a shuttle will be available from the Queen Street parking lot to the theatre, running from 6:45 – 7:25 p.m. prior to and afterward, as well, from about 9- 9:45 p.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone. Appalachian Theatre is at 559 West King Street in Boone.

For more information, visit mvbcboone.org/Christmas or call Lynne Moody, worship ministry assistant, at (828) 266- 9700 ext. 120.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

