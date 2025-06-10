Choir of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church Presents Their First Choral Evensong Sunday June 15th at 3 pm in the Nave of the Church

The choir of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock presents the first choral Evensong of the season this Sunday afternoon, June 15th, at 3 pm in the nave of the church. Evensong is a brief contemplative service centered on biblical readings and sung prayers, and a lovely way to end your weekend before the beginning of your busy work week.

Music for this Evensong includes Tallis’s If ye love me, the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in D by Walmislet, Gabriel Simerson’s Ivy Responses, and the gorgeous Palestrina praise of the Trinity – O beataTrinitas.

Evensong is sung daily in Anglican churches and cathedrals around the world and presented by the St. Mary’s choir periodically throughout the warmer months. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.