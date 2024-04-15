Chetola Resort’s Dustin Coffey Wins International Fly-Fishing Guide of Year Award from Orvis

Dustin Coffey (left) and Dick Hunt on the Watauaga River. Dustin Coffey is the 2024 Orvis Fly-Fishing Guide of the Year. Photo Courtesy of Chetola Resort

Chetola Resort’s manager of fly fishing and head guide Dustin Coffey has landed a prestigious award. Coffey was named the 2024 Orvis-Endorsed Fly-Fishing Guide of the Year on April 5 during the organization’s annual owners and partners meeting in Manchester, Vermont.

Coffey calls the award the “heavyweight championship of the world for fly fishing guides.” It goes annually to the Orvis-endorsed guide who earns the highest customer satisfaction rating, while also excelling in the areas of conservation and recruitment of new people to the sport.

Pete Kutzer, head fly fishing instructor and endorsed operations manager at Orvis International, presented the honor to Coffey. Kutzer noted that Coffey not only received the best customers ratings, he also received the most customers ratings. “Dustin blew us out of the water,” Kutzer said. “He created a new standard for getting guest reviews.”

Coffey, 44, began fishing with his grandfather at age five, and has 25 years of experience as a professional guide. He’s known for his friendliness, attention to detail, and ability to explain complicated fly-fishing techniques to everyday anglers, while making it fun and rewarding.

Chetola is one of only two Orvis-endorsed fly-fishing lodges in North Carolina, and Coffey says the award is definitely a team effort. He gives credit to each of the resort’s guides and to his wife, Morgan Tarbutton, with whom he co-manages the fly-fishing program.

A native of Western North Carolina, Coffey grew up just outside Blowing Rock in the small community of Globe. In addition to his work at Chetola Resort, Coffey is a member of Trout Unlimited and owner of Native Innovation Consulting, which provides consulting for land owners who are interested in fly fishing programs.

Chetola Resort is a 78-acre mountain resort tucked between downtown Blowing Rock and the Blue Ridge Parkway. For information about fly-fishing guide service and lodging options, visit www.Chetola.com or call 800-243-8652.

