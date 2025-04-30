Chef Andy Long & Team to Open ‘Over Yonder Boone’ at Rhode’s Motor Lodge in Boone, NC

Chef Andy Long

Rhode’s Motor Lodge is delighted to announce a new culinary venture in collaboration with esteemed local chef and restaurateur, Andy Long. Chef Long, formerly of the celebrated Over Yonder restaurant in Valle Crucis, will helm the lodge’s on-site dining establishment, aptly named ‘Over Yonder Boone.’ This partnership promises to bring a fresh and authentic Appalachian dining experience to both locals and visitors of Boone.

Over Yonder, which opened in 2014, quickly became a cornerstone of the High Country’s dining scene, renowned for its modern take on classic Appalachian cuisine. The restaurant operated successfully for nearly a decade, earning accolades for its commitment to regional flavors and culinary excellence. However, in January 2025, Over Yonder closed its doors permanently due to the financial strains following Hurricane Helene. The aftermath of the hurricane posed insurmountable challenges, leading to the difficult decision to cease operations.

Chef Long’s resilience and dedication to his craft have led him to this new chapter at Rhode’s Motor Lodge. ‘Over Yonder Boone’ will embody the spirit of its predecessor by offering a menu that honors Appalachian traditions while incorporating contemporary culinary techniques. Guests can anticipate a variety of dishes that showcase locally sourced ingredients, reflecting the rich heritage and flavors of the region.

“Although we will surely miss that old spooky house on the hill in Valle Crucis, we are beyond excited to move into our new digs in town and put a fresh spin on something we’ve been doing now for over a decade,” said Chef Andy Long. My gratitude to Loden Hospitality and the folks at Rhode’s Motor Lodge for this opportunity, and y’all…the PARKING! And we’ll have a bar, an actual bar people can sit at!”

Rhode’s Motor Lodge, a meticulously renovated mid-century modern boutique hotel, opened its doors in October 2023. The 54-room lodge has since become a favored destination for travelers exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway, Appalachian State University, and other attractions in the High Country. The addition of ‘Over Yonder Boone’ aligns with the lodge’s commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences for its guests.

Russ Jones, president of Loden Hospitality—the Raleigh-based hotelier behind Rhode’s Motor Lodge—expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with Chef Andy Long to bring ‘Over Yonder Boone’ to our property. His passion for Appalachian cuisine and his reputation for culinary excellence make him the perfect fit for our vision. We believe ‘Over Yonder Boone’ will become a beloved gathering place for both locals and visitors, further enriching the vibrant community of Boone.”

‘Over Yonder Boone’ is slated to open its doors to the public in late spring 2025. Until then, the restaurant will offer a sneak peek with pop-up dinners every Friday and Saturday night starting March 21st, from 5–9 PM. Guests can look forward to a warm and inviting atmosphere, reflective of the lodge’s mid-century modern aesthetic, combined with the rustic charm that characterizes Chef Long’s culinary style.

For more information about ‘Over Yonder Boone’ and updates on its opening, please visit https://www.overyondernc.com/ or contact:

Over Yonder Boone Media Contact: Peden Council, peden@overyonderNC.com Rhode’s Media Contact: Catherine Kobe, pr@rhodesmotorlodge.com

About Rhode’s Motor Lodge: Rhode’s Motor Lodge is a boutique hotel located in Boone, North Carolina. Originally a 1950s motel, it has been thoughtfully renovated to offer modern amenities while preserving its mid-century modern charm. The lodge provides guests with a unique and comfortable base for exploring the scenic beauty and cultural richness of the High Country. Rhode’s Motor Lodge is owned and operated by LODEN Hospitality, the team behind The Longleaf Hotel in Raleigh, NC.

About Chef Andy Long: Chef Andy Long is a distinguished chef and restaurateur known for his innovative approach to Appalachian cuisine. As the former owner and chef of Over Yonder in Valle Crucis, he garnered acclaim for his dedication to local ingredients and culinary traditions. With ‘Over Yonder Boone,’ Chef Long continues his commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that celebrate the heritage of the region. He also owns and operates Holloway Corner Kitchen in Foscoe.

