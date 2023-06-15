Check Out Banner Elk’s Art on the Greene Summer Series

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Banner Elk’s popular Art on the Greene series continues with shows the first weekends of July, August and September. The dates are July 1-2, Aug. 5-6 and Sept. 2-3.

The shows fill the area in front of the Historic Banner Elk School with fine art from local and regional artists representing a variety of media, such as ceramics, glass, metal, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Between 50-75 juried artists display their work at each event.

“Every show has a different mix of artists, so there’s always a variety,” says Banner Elk director of tourism Nancy Owen. “And artists are chosen by an anonymous jury of their peers. All work has to be a certain quality and it has to be handmade. We look for really high-quality art.”

The artwork is complemented by the beautiful setting in the heart of this easily walkable resort town perched at 3,701 feet elevation in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

“It’s a nice amenity for the town of Banner Elk on summer holiday weekends, as well as the first weekend of August,” Owen says. “It gives people something else to do, it’s outside and people are always amazed at the quality of art. We hear that time and time again.”

Booth rental proceeds from Art on the Greene go toward preservation of the Historic Banner Elk School, which is maintained by the Town of Banner Elk. The 1939 rockwork school is home to the B.E. Artists Gallery, Banner Elk Book Exchange, Ensemble Stage professional theater and a yoga studio.

Art on the Greene hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, rain or shine, and food trucks are always available.

“It’s right in the middle of downtown Banner Elk, so people are able to check out all of our restaurants and retail shops,” Owen says. “You can’t beat the location.”

For additional information, visit www.BannerElk.com or call 828-898-5398.

Courtesy of Banner Elk Tourism

