Charley Crockett, The Record Company, plus eight bands join the lineup for FloydFest 24~Horizon (July 24-28, 2024)

FLOYD, VA — Charley Crockett, hailed by Garden & Gun as “one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers;” Grammy-nominated rockers, The Record Company; and up-and-coming Alabama singer-songwriter, Drayton Farley, top Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s FOURTH round of artist announcements for FloydFest 24~Horizon.

Ticket prices increase in 18 days, on Jan. 1, 2024, for next year’s five-day outdoor experience dubbed “Horizon,” the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

With tickets selling fast and the annual event edging closer to selling out, 10 more bands are now added to the award-winning festival’s lineup (with even more to come). In addition to Charley Crockett, The Record Company and Drayton Farley, today’s fourth round of artist additions include Vincent Neil Emerson, Jaime Wyatt, Easy Star All-Stars, Ben Chapman, Shawn Mullins, Hank, Pattie & The Current and The Dead Reckoning Plays The Allman Brothers.

These new acts join the bands featured in Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s first three rounds of artist announcements for FloydFest 24~Horizon, which were topped by a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night; Austin, Texas’ psychedelic-soul outfit and seven-time Grammy Award nominees Black Pumas; as well as West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival.

“JRAD,” Black Pumas and Sierra Ferrell — and all of today’s new additions — are in good company, joined by a talented and eclectic emerging bill (with even more to come): Allen Stone, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Leftover Salmon, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Jupiter & Okwess, Little Stranger, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Nude Party, S.G. Goodman, The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, Eggy,Neighbor, The Wilder Blue, Hogslop String Band, Próxima Parada, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Commonheart, J & The Causeways, Sexbruise?, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Music Road Co, The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

The FIFTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 24~Horizon is set for mid-January 2024, with more to follow over the following months. All artists on the first four announcements can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 24~Horizon in November via www.floydfest.com.

• Nov. 1, 2023, artist announcement: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/initial-lineup-tickets-on-sale-now-for-floydfest-24horizon-july-24-28-2024

• Nov. 10, 2023, artist announcement: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/12-bands-added-to-lineup-for-floydfest-24horizon-july-24-28-2024-more

• Dec. 6, 2023, artist announcement: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/11-bands-added-to-lineup-for-floydfest-24horizon-july-24-28-2024-more

Many ticket types are now sold out, but tickets do remain and can be purchased by visiting https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2023, and, if any remain, the first price increase will take place on Jan. 1, 2024.

FloydFest.com is being updated weekly for FloydFest 24~Horizon — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs, including info by ticket type and pricing tiers: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A brand-new Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• Today’s official e-blast newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/10-bands-added-to-lineup-for-floydfest-24horizon-ticket-prices-increase-soon

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Area lodging info: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-lodging/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest24Horizon

• Spotify playlists spotlighting past FloydFest lineups: https://tinyurl.com/PastFloydFests

• Brand-new merch for FloydFest 24~Horizon (and prior): https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/

• A listing of past lineups: https://floydfest.com/past-lineups/

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure and the Children’s Universe), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

Courtesy of Floydfest24

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

