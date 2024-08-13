App State’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee Meeting on August 15 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene from 1–3 p.m. on August 15, 2024, in the Grandview Ballroom on the 4th floor of the North End Zone at Kidd Brewer Stadium, 135 Jack Branch Drive, on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.
The meeting will be live streamed at chancellor.appstate.edu/search
AGENDA:
- Welcome and Introductions
Senator Deanna Ballard, Chair, Appalachian State University Search Advisory Committee
- Charge to the Search Advisory Committee
Peter Hans, President, University of North Carolina System
- Search Policy Overview
Lynn Duffy, Senior Associate Vice President Leadership Development and Talent Acquisition, University of North Carolina System
- EEO/Public Records/Open Meetings
Paul Meggett, JD, General Counsel, Appalachian State University
- Confidentiality Agreement
Paul Meggett, JD, General Counsel, Appalachian State University
- Search Committee Work Plan
Chair Ballard
- Adjourn