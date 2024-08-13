App State’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee Meeting on August 15 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene from 1–3 p.m. on August 15, 2024, in the Grandview Ballroom on the 4th floor of the North End Zone at Kidd Brewer Stadium, 135 Jack Branch Drive, on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

The meeting will be live streamed at chancellor.appstate.edu/search

AGENDA:

Welcome and Introductions

Senator Deanna Ballard, Chair, Appalachian State University Search Advisory Committee

Charge to the Search Advisory Committee

Peter Hans, President, University of North Carolina System

Search Policy Overview

Lynn Duffy, Senior Associate Vice President Leadership Development and Talent Acquisition, University of North Carolina System

EEO/Public Records/Open Meetings

Paul Meggett, JD, General Counsel, Appalachian State University

Confidentiality Agreement

Paul Meggett, JD, General Counsel, Appalachian State University

Search Committee Work Plan

Chair Ballard

Adjourn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

