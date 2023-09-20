CELEBRATE NATIONAL SILENT MOVIE DAY WITH A NOSTALGIC LIVE ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE BY PEACHERINE RAGTIME SOCIETY ORCHESTRA

BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is proud to present a one-of-its- kind performance by the renowned Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. Celebrate National Silent Movie Day, Friday, September 29, with their Stage and Screen Spectacular. Audiences will travel back in time to experience the musical stylings of the ragtime era and classic silent films featuring Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy as they were presented 100 years ago. Performance begins at 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:30 pm.