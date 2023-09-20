CELEBRATE NATIONAL SILENT MOVIE DAY WITH A NOSTALGIC LIVE ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE BY PEACHERINE RAGTIME SOCIETY ORCHESTRA

|BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is proud to present a one-of-its- kind performance by the renowned Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. Celebrate National Silent Movie Day, Friday, September 29, with their Stage and Screen Spectacular. Audiences will travel back in time to experience the musical stylings of the ragtime era and classic silent films featuring Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy as they were presented 100 years ago. Performance begins at 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:30 pm.
Distinguishing themselves with their ability to underscore classic silent films with live music and sound effects, it’s understandable how Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra has graced iconic venues such as The Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress and The American Film Institute. Spend an evening with Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra and learn why people call their CDs and vinyls “first class,” “wonderful, toe-tapping fun” and “the most satisfying ragtime orchestra collections available”.
Reserved ticket prices are $40 for premier ticket with preferred seating, $30 for regular admission and a specially priced student ticket of $15 is available with appropriate ID. Prices include ticketing fees and tax, and are available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7. Guests may phone 828.865.3000 or visit the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to event showtimes. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
