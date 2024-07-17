Celebrate National Farmers Market Week and USA Olympic Team at Beech Mountain’s Farmers Market on Friday, August 2nd

We will celebrate National Farmers Market Week and the USA Olympic Team on Friday, August 2nd at the Beech Mountain Farmers’ Market.

40 vendors will showcase their local fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, fine art, homemade crafts, jewelry, body and hemp products, leather, woodwork, farm raised beef/pork, ice cream and much more. And celebrate with a sample of Mookie’s Kettle Korn while supplies last!

Ample parking, Doggie Hospitality, Town Welcome Station and music add to your market experience. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants. The first 100 attendees will receive a FREE market bag and spirit beads. Visit our FREE Farm Animal Petting Zoo and watch our First Responders participate in the Annual Cornhole Challenge at 4pm.

“Come on up to Beech and wear your Red, White and Blue to celebrate with us,” stated Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager. “National Farmers Market Week is a great time to let your local farmers and artists know how much you appreciate them and all their efforts. Watch the exciting Cornhole Challenge between the Police and Volunteer Fire Department Members, eat some kettle korn and cheer for the Olympic Team USA!”

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile (101 Bark Park Way). For information, please contact Sandy at (954)931-1810.

