Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Dia Latino: A Vibrant Celebration of Culture at the Farmers’ Market

[Boone, October 10, 2023] — Get ready for a cultural extravaganza like no other! Dia Latino, a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, is set to take place at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on October 14th, promising a day filled with captivating performances, delicious food, and a vibrant celebration of Hispanic culture.

As part of the festivities, the Market has teamed up with Q’Pasa Appalachia’s founder Yolanda Adams to line up an exciting array of special guests that will dazzle and entertain attendees throughout the day:

Las Rosas y Claveles Dance Group: Prepare to be mesmerized by the graceful and rhythmic performances of Las Rosas y Claveles, a dynamic dance group that will showcase the rich traditions of Hispanic dance.

Capoeira Arte Antiga Boone NC Dance Presentation: Join us for a spellbinding presentation of Capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines acrobatics, dance, and music in a unique and captivating performance.

Singing Sensation Elizabeth Rivera: Elizabeth Rivera will grace the Market stage with her enchanting Mexican Rancheras singing performance, transporting the audience to the heart of Mexico with her soulful voice.

Los Viejitos Dance Group: Los Viejitos will have you tapping your feet to the beat with their energetic and lively dance routines, celebrating the cultural diversity of Hispanic traditions.

In addition to the captivating performances, the Immigrant Justice Coalition will be holding a tamale fundraiser, offering a taste of authentic Hispanic cuisine that will leave your taste buds craving for more. All proceeds help to further the organization’s mission to ensure that immigrants in the High Country feel that their dignity is respected, and their voices valued as part of an engaged, supportive and inclusive community.

This incredible celebration is brought to you by Q’ Pasa Appalachia, an organization dedicated to promoting cultural diversity and understanding in our community.

“Q’ Pasa Appalachia wants to extend an invitation to join us at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market as we celebrate the vibrant colors, rich flavors, and incredible Hispanic/Latino(a/x) culture traditions during Hispanic Heritage Month!” said Yolanda Adams. “Experience a lively fusion of Hispanic/Latin American music, dances, singing, and mouthwatering cuisine. Let’s honor and embrace the beautiful tapestry of our Hispanic/Latino(a/x) community. See you there!”

Dia Latino promises to be a day of cultural enrichment, entertainment, and gastronomic delights. Join us at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on October 14th to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in style. Bring your family, friends, and an appetite for culture as we come together to honor the vibrant Hispanic traditions that enrich our community.

Event Details:

– Date: October 14th

– Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

– Location: 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone NC

– Hosted by: Q’ Pasa Appalachia and the Watauga County Farmers’ Market

For more information, please contact:

Michelle Dineen

wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com

About Dia Latino: Dia Latino is an annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, showcasing the rich and diverse cultures of the Hispanic world through music, dance, food, and art. It is a community event that promotes cultural understanding and appreciation in Boone, NC.

About Q’ Pasa Appalachia: Q’ Pasa Appalachia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering cross-cultural connections and promoting diversity in the Boone area. Through various events and initiatives, Q’ Pasa Appalachia seeks to celebrate and honor the cultural heritage of the region’s diverse communities, while serving as a bridge between the Latino community and businesses and organizations in the High Country.

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market: The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! Each Saturday from May through November you will find a vibrant hub of local produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit in the parking lot at the Daniel Boone Park located near downtown Boone, NC. It’s a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate the flavors of the region and support local farmers and artisans. Dia Latino is just one of the many exciting events that take place throughout the year. For more information, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org

Courtesy of Watauga County Farmer’s Market.

