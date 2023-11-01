CCC&TI Students Sign Apprenticeship Agreement with Local Employer

Pictured seated from left to right, are FleetGenius Apprenticeship participants alumnus Rebekah Wood and students Jacob Helton, Anna DeBeve, and Carter Hinton. Back row from left are CCC&TI’s Associate Dean of Business and Career Services Rick Shew, Chief of Staff Jason Chaffin and Workplace Learning Coordinator Jimmie Griffith.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and FleetGenius, LLC recently announced the latest group of students to sign a formal apprenticeship agreement with the local employer. Students and officials from both CCC&TI and Fleet Genius were on hand for a special signing ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5 on the college’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson.

CCC&TI Students Anna DeBeve, Jacob Helton, Carter Hinton and Caldwell Applied Science Academy alumnus Rebekah Wood all signed agreements and will begin on-the-job training at FleetGenius in the coming weeks. DeBeve and Hinton will work as Apprentice Welders; Wood will serve as Apprentice Maintenance; and Helton will serve as Apprentice Service Technician.

CCC&TI’s Apprenticeship Program is an employer-based program that helps workers learn specialized skills needed in today’s work environment, combining on-the-job learning with related classroom instruction. Students earn nationally recognized credentials, while employers develop a talented team and close the skills gap. While many people start apprenticeships immediately after graduating from high school, an apprenticeship program may also work well for veterans leaving active-duty military service, those looking to change careers, or people whose jobs are being replaced by technology. CCC&TI’s goal is to help connect and support employers and apprentices.

CCC&TI has a variety of apprenticeship opportunities for students and workers, as well as partnerships for local employers wanting to hire apprentices. Also, the state is offering incentives for businesses who sign an apprentice through CCC&TI. Anyone wanting to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities can visit: http://www.cccti.edu/apprentice/

Courtesy of CCC&TI

