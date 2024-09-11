Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer to Perform in Concert and Lead Workshops on October 13

On Sunday, October 13, Two-Time GRAMMY® Award winners Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer will be bringing their musical talents to The Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone, offering both a live concert and a series of educational workshops. The event will kick off with two free workshops from 4:00 to 5:00 PM, where participants can learn from these master musicians. Although the workshops are free to attend, an RSVP is encouraged to ensure a spot.

The first workshop, “Right Hand Drills for Solid Clawhammer Banjo Playing,” will be led by Cathy Fink. This session will focus on enhancing banjo players’ right-hand technique through a series of systematic drills designed to improve accuracy, tone, and timing. Following that, Marcy Marxer will lead “Ukulele in Old Time Music,” a workshop that will explore the ukulele’s role as a rhythm instrument in old-time music. Participants will learn key techniques for both hands and practice a version of the song “Shady Grove,” featuring modal sounds and chords.

At 7:00 PM, Cathy and Marcy will take the stage for an evening concert that promises to showcase their extraordinary musical abilities. With a career spanning over 35 years, Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer are known for their superb harmonies and instrumental virtuosity on a wide range of instruments, including the guitar, five-string banjo, ukulele, mandolin, and cello-banjo. Their repertoire is as diverse as it is impressive, ranging from classic country and western swing to gypsy jazz, bluegrass, old-time string band music, and contemporary folk.

Throughout their illustrious careers, Cathy and Marcy have performed at hundreds of bluegrass and folk festivals and have taught at nearly 100 music camps worldwide. Their commitment to sharing their knowledge and passion for music makes this event a unique opportunity for both fans and aspiring musicians alike.

Tickets for the concert are priced at $20, with RSVP required. For more information and to RSVP for the workshops and concert, call (828) 268-6280 or email Brandon.Holder@townofboone.net. Don’t miss this chance to experience the incredible talent of Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer live in concert and learn from their decades of musical expertise!

For more details, visit www.JonesHouse.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

