Catgut ‘n’ Jugs Bluegrass Show is Now on Live365.com

Written by: Sam Garrett

Host Ronnie Moretz and the Catgut ‘n’ Jugs Bluegrass Show are moving from terrestrial radio to a streaming platform with a reach to over 80 million listeners. Live365.com will stream the Catgut ‘n’ Jugs Bluegrass Show each Sunday from 8–10 p.m. beginning July 6, 2025.

“I have been on radio for over 17 years,” said Moretz. “This will give me the opportunity to continue to share my love for bluegrass with people in the High Country and will have the added benefit of sharing bluegrass with people from around the world.”

Moretz’s childhood included an early introduction to bluegrass music, sparking a passion for the genre.

“My earliest memories are of my father talking about my grandfather playing a claw hammer banjo on their front porch every Sunday afternoon,” said Moretz.

Moretz received a homemade guitar when he was ten years old and started his journey as a musician.

“My love for bluegrass was started with my father and then, while learning to play guitar, I watched Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs play banjo and guitar on the Beverly Hillbillies,” said Moretz. “Watching them on the Beverly Hillbillies was part of my music education and inspiration.”

The Catgut ‘n’ Jugs Bluegrass Show has been recognized as one of the best in recent years. Moretz was nominated in 2024 and 2025 for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Broadcaster of the Year award. He was also nominated for the Society to Preserve Bluegrass Music’s Broadcaster of the Year award.

“The nominations have let me know that we are impacting people,” said Moretz. “It is very humbling.”

The show will broadcast live every Sunday from 8–10 p.m. When the show is not airing, you can still listen to some of Moretz’s favorite bluegrass music on Live365.com’s Catgut ‘n’ Jugs channel.