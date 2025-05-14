Casting Bread Presents the 10th Annual Ducky Regatta — A Celebration of Community and Compassion

Blowing Rock, NC — On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Casting Bread will host the 10th Annual Ducky Regatta from 10 AM to 1 PM at 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, NC. This family-friendly event celebrates both the spirit of the High Country community and the beauty of the Middle Fork of the New River — flowing just outside Casting Bread’s doors.

Festival-goers can look forward to a vibrant morning full of rubber duck races, including exciting kids-only races, bouncy houses, music, fun games, and delicious food served from Casting Bread’s very own Canteen.

Admission is completely free, thanks to the generosity of community sponsors. Funds raised during the festival go directly to support Casting Bread’s food pantry and free Canteen, which have been serving food-insecure individuals and families across North Carolina since 2006.

This year’s festival holds special significance for our community as we continue to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. More than ever, it’s important to create moments of joy, unity, and support — especially for families who have been affected.

“Our Ducky Regatta is a fun opportunity to bring people together and support neighbors in need,” said Clara Coffey, Executive Director of Casting Bread. “We’re excited to celebrate 10 years of this tradition and grateful to our sponsors and supporters who make it all possible.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available:

● Golden Sponsor – $275: Businesses or individuals will be recognized during the event and help provide free duck entries and meals for families. Golden Sponsorships close June 1 .

. ● Prize Donations: Gift cards, toys, merchandise, and unique experiences are welcomed for race winners. Duck race entries are available for $5 each or 5 ducks for $20 — and will remain open in-person throughout the event. Even if you can’t attend, your duck can still race — and win! To sponsor a duck, become a Golden Sponsor, or support Casting Bread’s mission, scan the QR code or visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org. Clara Coffey, Executive Director clara@increasefoodsecurity.org 828-783-3510