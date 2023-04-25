Casting Bread and Winston Salem Urban League Recruiting Seniors 55+ for Employment Opportunity

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – April 25, 2023 – Casting Bread and the Winston Salem Urban League have a longstanding partnership that provides employment opportunities for senior citizens in Watauga County. If you are 55 or older, seeking employment, and would enjoy working for an organization that helps some of your neighbors in need, the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) may be for you.

Diann Miller, operations manager at Casting Bread, relies on the people in these positions every week. “The staff we have through this program is critical to our success,” she stated. “We train them, encourage them, listen to their suggestions, and are blessed to have them as part of our Casting Bread family.”

The current opportunity is for 20 hours per week and no experience is required. Contact Tina McKnight at [email protected] if interested.

To learn more about Casting Bread visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org.

To learn more about the Winston Salem Urban League visit www.wsurban.org.





