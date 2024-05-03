Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) Presents Service Awards

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) recognized its 2024 Service Award recipients during their Staff Leadership Development Conference held today at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, SC. The Service Awards recognize those members in North Carolina and South Carolina who have achieved significant years of service in the Chamber of Commerce industry.
CACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
We are proud to recognize the following professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:
45 Years of Service
Peggy Camp – Greenville Chamber
40 Years of Service
Pamela Manfredi – The Chamber of Catawba County
35 Years of Service
Lisa Foster – Alamance Chamber
20 Years of Service
Charles Hardin – Blowing Rock Chamber
Shannon Viera – Greater Statesville Chamber
10 Years of Service
Megan Campbell – Greenville Chamber
Lisa Killian – The Chamber of Catawba County
Melissa Maloney – Jacksonville Onslow Chamber
5 Years of Service
Kimberly Effler – McDowell Chamber
Dr. Cheryl Garrison – Greenville Chamber
Mark Pursley – York County Regional Chamber
CACCE thanks each of you for your service to the chamber of commerce industry.
CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers.
