Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) Presents Service Awards

2024 Service Award Recipients

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) recognized its 2024 Service Award recipients during their Staff Leadership Development Conference held today at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, SC. The Service Awards recognize those members in North Carolina and South Carolina who have achieved significant years of service in the Chamber of Commerce industry.

CACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.

We are proud to recognize the following professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:



45 Years of Service

Peggy Camp – Greenville Chamber

40 Years of Service

Pamela Manfredi – The Chamber of Catawba County

35 Years of Service

Lisa Foster – Alamance Chamber

20 Years of Service

Charles Hardin – Blowing Rock Chamber

Shannon Viera – Greater Statesville Chamber

10 Years of Service

Megan Campbell – Greenville Chamber

Lisa Killian – The Chamber of Catawba County

Melissa Maloney – Jacksonville Onslow Chamber

5 Years of Service

Kimberly Effler – McDowell Chamber

Dr. Cheryl Garrison – Greenville Chamber

Mark Pursley – York County Regional Chamber

CACCE thanks each of you for your service to the chamber of commerce industry.

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

