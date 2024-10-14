Carlton Gallery Host 42nd Autumn Group Exhibition on Saturday, October 19, 2:00 to 5:00

Toni Carlton – Oneness of the Heart – 18×18 – Cold Wax and Oil

Carlton Gallery’s 42nd Autumn Group Exhibition – “Collective Artistic Odyssey – Visionaries Unveiled” begins with an Opening Reception on Saturday, October 19, 2-5. Toni Carlton extends an invitation to everyone to view the outstanding Art in various media by the gallery’s artisans who work in Paintings, Glass, Wood, Clay, Wearable Fiber, and Jewelry. Some of the standing gallery artists plan to attend to meet visitor and patrons, and light hors d’ oeuvres can be enjoyed.

This exhibition showcases Toni Carlton’s artwork rendered in oil/cold wax; acrylic/ink, and calligraphy. They contain many layers incorporating metaphors from life experiences, text, songs, blessings, and prayers for peace, along with hand-woven fibers created on looms built by her father and grandfather. Carlton’s Art is her own unique style she calls “Art Blessings” which is an offering of meditation, expression of energy through movement, sound, voice, writing, prayers and art making.

Carlton’s calligraphic artwork has juried in The Invitational World Calligraphy Exhibition in Seoul, Korea; Beijing, China; Geneva, Switzerland and Naples, Italy. She is inspired by different cultures, universal images that open hearts, and sacred connotations in her spiritual journey as an artist. At a first glance at Carlton’s artwork, one sees Asian calligraphy and characters. Upon closer examination, one sees it’s English words which are written vertically and can be read from right to left. She pulls from the right side of her brain for inspiration to come through her heart, instead of thinking what she is writing.

Carlton has certificates in Expressive Art therapy and the Healing Arts modalities. She utilizes these in her workshops for students to find their space to express heartfelt emotions and inner energy. Expressive Art is an important part for her artwork since the early 1990, when travels to Europe, along with positive lifestyle changes made a pragmatic shift in her life. On that note, it is her passion for “Art Blessings” to offer healing and enlightenment to everyone, and to make a difference in one’s life and in the World.

Paintings by Egidio Antonaccio, Nicholas Stewart, Debbie Arnold,Amos Westmoreland, Tonya Bottomley, Kim Abernethy, Trena McNabb, Jean Rupprecht, Sharon Lampke, Marion Cloaninger, and Karin Neuvirth, along with clay sculptural vessels and bowls by Bob Meier; Robinson Scott’s sculptural blown glass are some of the artworks which make this exhibition noteworthy and inspiring.

As the beautiful season begins in the High Country, everyone is invited to Carlton Gallery’s 42nd Autumn Group Exhibition on October 19, 2-5 to view the delightful artwork. The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk, and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

Toni Carlton – Oneness 2 – Calligraphy – Ink – 40×30

Toni Carlton – Hope – 36×24 – Acrylic and Ink

Toni Carlton – Overflowing Love 60×48 (2021_05_13 01_54_05 UTC)

Toni Carlton – Love is the Answer – 18×18 – Cold Wax and Oil on paper-board

