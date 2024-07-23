Call for Submission for “ARS POETICA II: A Juried Exhibition” at BRAHM Extended to August 16

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) has extended the submission deadline for “ARS POETICA II: A Juried Exhibition” to August 16, 2024. The exhibition will be hosted in the Alexander Community Gallery of the Museum from September 21 to November 30, 2024. A digital version of the exhibition will be available online starting September 21.

The second installment of this unique juried exhibition combines visual art and poetry, offering opportunities for both artists and poets to showcase their work. A committee of jurors will pair submitted poems and artworks into combinations that expand, highlight, augment, and sometimes even obfuscate meaning, each enriching the experience of the other. The exhibition will include cash prizes for the Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice categories. Public voting will take place from September 21 through October 21, 2024.

The title of the annual exhibition comes from a work by Horace, the foremost lyric poet of imperial Rome, who wrote a masterwork entitled “Ars Poetica” (“The Art of Poetry”) in 19 BC. In it, Horace states “ut pictura poesis” or “as is painting so is poetry.” Visual and literary art often deploy different strategies to achieve a shared goal, and Horace argues that the transformative power of the pictorial and the textual are heightened when experienced together.

A digital catalog is created annually for the selected works, and a reception will be hosted for the artists on November 14, 2024, from 5 to 7pm.

More information and submission guidelines are available at BlowingRockMuseum.org/see/ARS2.

About BRAHM

BRAHM’s mission is to curate, preserve, educate, and inspire. Rooted in the creative cultures of Appalachia, BRAHM will cultivate a community that extends beyond its walls and region, positioning Western North Carolina as a leader in the arts. The 25,000-square-foot Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, known as BRAHM, opened its doors on October 1, 2011. Located off Main Street in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, and activities. The permanent collection of more than 600 objects includes works by Elliott Daingerfield, Maud Gatewood, Elizabeth Bradford, Mark Hewitt, and other American impressionist and post-impressionist artists. Open year-round, 24,000 visitors are welcomed free of charge to experience 25 changing exhibitions. BRAHM also has an outreach education program that encourages arts education in local schools, daycares, and senior centers. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org.

