Business North Carolina names VPC Builders 2023 Small Business of the Year

VPC Builders has been awarded North Carolina’s 2023 Small Business of the Year by Business North Carolina.

Out of the 70 or more nominees who topped the judges list, VPC Builders and three other small businesses (one from each region) were selected for their outstanding entrepreneurial spirit that is a catalyst to North Carolina’s economic prosperity.

Judges for the contest were Byron Hicks, the state director of the N.C. Small Business and Technology Center; Jennifer Curtis, co-founder and CEO of Firsthand Foods, a Durham distributor for local farms and meat processors, and one of the 2022 Small Businesses of the Year; and Business North Carolina Publisher Ben Kinney.

The judges considered creativity, community impact, persistence, and other factors in making the selection. The business had to be in operation for at least five years and have fewer than 100 employees. The four selected businesses employ between 15 and 31 employees. “This was not an easy job to select just four,” says Curtis.

VPC Builders success story is built on their Core Values of Doing the Right Thing; Initiative, Grow or Die, Accountability, Community, and unwavering Commitment to Excellence.

Nick London, VPC Builders General Manager further explains, “Being recognized as North Carolina’s Small Business of the Year is attributed to our General Contractor and Owner Matt Vincent living out these core values through a mentoring style of leadership while ensuring that our company’s recruiting and selection process onboards, trains, and retains employees who resonate those same core values from administration, sales, project management, drafting & design, to construction supervision.”

VPC Builders has been growing their commercial division over the last five years, and in response, recently hired two new general supervisors and an assistant commercial project manager.

“We are proud of winning competitive bids on high profile projects such as the Appalachian State University Team Room, The Watauga County Parking Deck, Memorial Park Improvements, and the Town Hall at Beech Mountain. Travis Younger, VPC Builders Director of Business Development remarked, “Right now, we are bidding on several commercial & institutional projects in the area, and as boots on the ground with deep roots in the High Country, I’m always uncovering new opportunities for our team.”

“Because VPC Builders has built a team that manages both commercial & residential new construction & renovations, we have the ability to stay nimble, and mobilize our resources in a timely fashion to serve the High Country and surrounding counties.” Home Project Division Manager, Dave Shableski noted, “Our Home Projects team specializes in everything from new roofing, decking, siding, windows, bath and kitchen renovations as well as large scale renovations and additions.”

About VPC Builders

As an innovative, fast growing full-service construction company, VPC Builders has the expertise to manage, build, and deliver projects per our clients’ standards and expectations. We specialize in commercial and residential construction, High Performance Building, custom built homes, and remodeling projects.

VPC Builders operates as a mid-size construction company capable of multiple, diverse sized projects. The experience gained through the years allows our project managers and superintendents to employ the most innovative construction means and methods in new situations. VPC Builders is fully insured, licensed, and bondable for any bid placed in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

For more information about VPC Builders and employment opportunities, please visit our website. To read VPC Builders success story in the December 2023 issue of Business NC CLICK HERE.

About Business NC 2023 Small Business of the Year Award

This marks the 28th year Business North Carolina has published the Small Business of the Year award, sponsored this year by Duke Energy. The goal is to honor smaller businesses that form the backbone of the state’s economy. The four winners, one small business from each region of NC, will be honored at a luncheon Friday, December 8th at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill.

To read about North Carolina’s 2023 Small Business of the Year Winners CLICK HERE.

Courtesy of VPC Builders

